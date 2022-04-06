NC DHHS Flu
Fans welcome Tar Heels back to campus following championship loss

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Following Monday’s heartbreaking loss in the national championship game, hundreds of students and fans welcomed the Tar Heels back to campus Tuesday afternoon.

The No. 8 seed Tar Heels lost to the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks, 72-69.

“Just showing Carolina basketball, win or loss, we’re here to show love to them,” a fan told WBTV.

The welcome back rally was held outside the Dean Smith Center, which was also the site of a watch party Monday night.

Fans say they wanted to come out to show the team they have their support and are proud of them.

The season was the first for Davis at the helm, who replaced long-time head coach Roy Williams when he retired after last season.

Some even drove hours to rep their Carolina blue.

“If they would have won last night, honestly I would have probably gone back home. We drove two hours to get here. But because they didn’t, I knew they were disheartened as a momma, I stayed. We got a hotel room and stayed. We went to Walmart and got everything we needed to stay and support these guys. That’s what it’s all about.”

That support did not go unnoticed.

Head coach Hubert Davis also thanked the crowd while offering encouragement for Tar Heel nation.

“I hope out on the floor, you can see we love playing basketball and we love playing basketball for this program and this university. We look forward to, I know the year just ended, but we’re looking forward to next year already,” Davis said.

