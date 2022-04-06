Driver rescued after floodwaters overtake vehicle in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A driver was rescued from his vehicle after it became overcome by floodwaters Wednesday morning in Union County.

The swift water rescue happened in the area of Lawyers Road and Friendly Baptist Church Road, which was flooded with about three to four inches of water across the roadway, authorities said.

A vehicle hit the water and ran off the road, becoming fully submerged. Responding deputies rescued the driver from the roof of the vehicle.

According to officials, the driver was not injured.

A WBTV crew on the scene said he was seen on the phone calling family members.

Lawyers Road remained closed for hours between 601 North and Indian Trail Fairview Road

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.