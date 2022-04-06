NC DHHS Flu
Cooper Burrell hopes to qualify for clinical trial as he continues battle with head and neck cancer

Cooper will travel to Boston on April 18 to see if he is a good candidate for the trial.
Cooper Burrell
Cooper Burrell(Family photo)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - An inspiring #MollysKid, Cooper Burrell is a remarkable 16-year-old kid with a fantastic, straight-shot of a mom who is an ER nurse. She is loving, direct, used to medical situations, but never thought she’d be relaying information about her own son battling cancer.

The latest update on Cooper is that doctors have decided not to do more surgery or added radiation.

They said his body has simply been through enough. However, they are hoping he can get into a clinical trial.

Cooper was diagnosed in late 2020 with a SMARC B1 deficient, poorly-differentiated chordoma, Stage III. Put in laymen’s terms, Cooper has an aggressive subtype of head and neck cancer. He has been getting treatment since his diagnosis at St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.

Scans in December showed a spot in his C3 vertebrae. It was 3.8 millimeters at the time and doctors thought it was scar tissue. Scans in February showed it protruding outside the vertebrae, measuring 10.2 millimeters.

It turned out to be a tumor.

“The oncologists said surgery wouldn’t be an option because his esophagus and trachea would have to be moved,” his mom, Tracey, said. “Radiation isn’t an option because of previous radiation to this area. We don’t want additional radiation to permanently damage the spinal cord.”

Instead, doctors found a clinical trial in Boston they hope can stabilize the tumor. Cooper will go to Boston on April 18 to meet with experts and see if he qualifies as a good candidate. If he gets into the trial, he will travel to Boston every three weeks, four different times, before he starts going every two weeks.

“I’m not sure how long the clinical trial will last,” his mom said. “But his dad, Robert, and I are hopeful. Unfortunately, the Boston hospital isn’t like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It doesn’t cover flights or housing. Luckily, the Strong Like AK Foundation, based in Gaston County, is generously covering our first trip to Boston for Cooper to meet with the doctors about this trial.”

The Strong Like AK Foundation is in memory of Adam Kincaid, another one of our amazing #MollysKids.

Before he heads to Boston though, Cooper has a trip to…wait for it…Hawaii. That’s thanks to the local chapter of Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina.

“We can’t wait to go,” Tracey said. “It’s definitely something to look forward to. We leave April 9 and once we’re back we’ll head straight to Boston.”

Send us a picture, Tracey, and certainly, for sure, keep us updated on the trial, if he gets in, and how things fare.

#MollysKids

