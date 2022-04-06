NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Concord Fire Department opens new Station 12

New station serves homes and businesses near development hub
The ceremony was held on Tuesday.
The ceremony was held on Tuesday.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A special ceremony was held on Tuesday to officially place Concord’s new Fire Station into service. Fire Station 12 was recently completed and is located on Roberta Road.

“Many people will see this building as a fire station or just a place to have meetings or celebrate birthdays, but to the men and women of the fire department this is our newest home,” said Concord Fire Chief Jake Williams.

“The new location will allow us to reduce response times not only for our residents but also existing and new businesses,” said Mayor Bill Dusch.

The project started in June 2020 with the purchasing of land from Bootsmeade. The project has been a collaboration between the city and partners at D.R. Reynolds – they were selected following a Request for Qualifications for the city’s first-ever design build project, back in September 2020. Grading and construction began on March 1, 2021.

The station will serve the new businesses at The Grounds at Concord – the Red Bull/Rauch/Ball beverage manufacturing hub as well as the new Lilly facility, Golden Home.

The new facility is 17,331 sq. ft. and includes a 1,229 sq. ft. community room. The Community Room is a new space for community groups and organizations to use in the southeast area of the city.

The station includes bifold apparatus doors designed to reduce response times and aid in long-term maintenance costs. There are also state of the art technology systems for emergency notifications and department-wide communications, a training window in apparatus bay for enhanced skill development, and exercise space to promote firefighter health and wellness.

The station also features decon equipment to properly clean firefighter equipment and reduce occupational carcinogen exposures, as well as a sleeping, office and common space for Battalion 3, Engine 12, and future Ladder 12.

The dedication ceremony included welcome remarks by Deputy Chief Steve McLendon, remarks by Mayor Bill Dusch, remarks by Concord Fire Chief Jake Williams, remarks by Batallion Chief Paul Cwynar, the Station Dedication by Chaplain Brad Hunt, and closing remarks by Deputy Chief McLendon.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, officials uncoupled a hose to formally open the station.

Attendees included Concord council members John Sweat, Andy Langford, Brian King, JC McKenzie, Betty Stocks, along with City Manager Lloyd Payne, and Assistant City Managers: Josh Smith, Pam Hinson, and LeDerick Blackburn.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Felder of The Eagles will take the stage on Saturday, June 4.
Eagles Don Felder, Mother’s Finest, Everclear, Air Supply part of Kannapolis Summer Concert Series
Hickory Police said they've worked with the FBI for over 20 years to search for the suspect.
Suspect in 1997 Hickory crash that killed mother, two daughters died in 2020, authorities say
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County and portions of York County (including...
First Alert: Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, York counties
Monroe City Councilwoman may lose job after incidents in body camera video
Monroe City Councilwoman may lose job after incidents in body camera video

Latest News

I-77 Toll Price Sign
I-77 tolls generated $35 million in 2021 as people moved back to the office
Students receiving items from the "Warming Tree"
“Warming Tree” provided for Corriher-Lipe Middle School
Once constructed, the 85 North Logistics Center will be approximately 1.4 million square feet
What’s next? Construction already underway for Macy’s, Inc. in China Grove
Mecklenburg County Public Health’s (MCPH) PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) clinic located inside...
Meck County’s new clinic offers pill that can reduce risk of getting HIV from sex