Concord Fire Department opens new Station 12

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A special ceremony was held on Tuesday to officially place Concord’s new Fire Station into service. Fire Station 12 was recently completed and is located on Roberta Road.

“Many people will see this building as a fire station or just a place to have meetings or celebrate birthdays, but to the men and women of the fire department this is our newest home,” said Concord Fire Chief Jake Williams.

“The new location will allow us to reduce response times not only for our residents but also existing and new businesses,” said Mayor Bill Dusch.

The project started in June 2020 with the purchasing of land from Bootsmeade. The project has been a collaboration between the city and partners at D.R. Reynolds – they were selected following a Request for Qualifications for the city’s first-ever design build project, back in September 2020. Grading and construction began on March 1, 2021.

The station will serve the new businesses at The Grounds at Concord – the Red Bull/Rauch/Ball beverage manufacturing hub as well as the new Lilly facility, Golden Home.

The new facility is 17,331 sq. ft. and includes a 1,229 sq. ft. community room. The Community Room is a new space for community groups and organizations to use in the southeast area of the city.

The station includes bifold apparatus doors designed to reduce response times and aid in long-term maintenance costs. There are also state of the art technology systems for emergency notifications and department-wide communications, a training window in apparatus bay for enhanced skill development, and exercise space to promote firefighter health and wellness.

The station also features decon equipment to properly clean firefighter equipment and reduce occupational carcinogen exposures, as well as a sleeping, office and common space for Battalion 3, Engine 12, and future Ladder 12.

The dedication ceremony included welcome remarks by Deputy Chief Steve McLendon, remarks by Mayor Bill Dusch, remarks by Concord Fire Chief Jake Williams, remarks by Batallion Chief Paul Cwynar, the Station Dedication by Chaplain Brad Hunt, and closing remarks by Deputy Chief McLendon.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, officials uncoupled a hose to formally open the station.

Attendees included Concord council members John Sweat, Andy Langford, Brian King, JC McKenzie, Betty Stocks, along with City Manager Lloyd Payne, and Assistant City Managers: Josh Smith, Pam Hinson, and LeDerick Blackburn.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.