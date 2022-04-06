CMPD: Gun crime on the rise so far in 2022, homicides down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – While overall crime rates have stayed relatively flat so far in 2022, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said gun crime is on the rise.

During a news conference Wednesday to discuss crime statistics and trends for the first quarter of the year, CMPD officials said aggravated assaults are up 5%, with nearly 1,000 cases in 2022 involving a firearm.

“We are seeing more senseless shootings, especially those into occupied properties like homes and cars,” a CMPD tweet attributed to Maj. Brian Foley said. “We’ve seen these shootings have tragic consequences.”

In an effort to get weapons and criminals off the streets, the CMPD said its Crime Gun Suppression Team has made 58 arrests, seized 52 firearms and executed seven search warrants so far this year.

CMPD officials said they’re also seeing an increase in vehicle thefts, with 733 registered for the first quarter of 2022. That’s up 11% from 2021.

To help keep them from becoming a victim of vehicle theft, authorities are reminding residents to:

Always lock your car and take your keys with you

Make sure your windows are closed when you park

Park in well-lit areas if possible

Never leave valuables in your vehicle. That’s especially important for any firearms

Regarding other statistics, CMPD officials said violent crime is up 2% from last year, while homicides are down from this time in 2021.

Homicide arrests are up 22%, department officials said. They added that the CMPD posted a homicide clearance rate of 73% in 2021, which was above the national average.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.