CMPD asking for public’s assistance in armed robbery case

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and dark-colored shoes.
The suspect displayed a handgun inside a Showmars location before taking property and leaving...
The suspect displayed a handgun inside a Showmars location before taking property and leaving on foot.(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a recent armed robbery.

On March 25, 2022 at approximately 9:22 p.m., a black male displayed a handgun inside a Showmars located at 2540 Little Rock Road before taking property from the restaurant and leaving on foot.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and dark-colored shoes.

CMPD’s Armed Robbery Unit asks that anyone who can identify the suspect call 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by going to their website.

