Charlotte man inspired to help Ukrainian business after buying leather bag during war

Bogdan Kyrychenko, a Ukrainian, makes the bags and sells them on Etsy.
Who knew a leather bag that Dustin Anderson randomly saw on the Internet would connect one Ukrainian family with him in ways well beyond just that one-time sale
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As war and atrocities unfold in Ukraine, one Charlotte man found an unexpected connection with someone fleeing the country.

Dustin Anderson bought a leather bag at a time when the man who made it was living in Kyiv while it was falling apart.

“I ordered it on February 23rd. On the 24th, that’s when the war hit,” Charlotte resident Dustin Anderson said. “Whenever I saw the buckle on the bag, it was calling my name.”

Bogdan Kyrychenko, who started his leather-making business in Kyiv, Ukraine, found a way to Zoom with us on Tuesday.

He said his family of five has since fled to Poland. But even in warfare, he remembers working up until the last minute.

“We actually decided to leave after another bomb fell in our neighbor’s yard,” Kyrychenko said.

“The last time I spoke to him before he left, his family, their next-door neighbor got hit,” Anderson recalled.

Donating to Ukraine: How to find legitimate organizations

“He was trying to deliver it and he delivered it a couple of days later with the war going on.”

Anderson said he has been telling all of his family and friends here in Charlotte about Kyrychenko’s work.

“To see how the Ukrainian people are dealing with everything...I think it is incredible, their work ethic, their drive to defend their country, and so I really respect him and I really wanted to help try to him out,” Anderson said.

Although it’s difficult to find supplies and fulfill orders on time, Kyrychenko said it’s helped his sales.

He also said he knows he is one of the lucky ones.

“You can see my hands, they are fine. I have two legs. All my kids are with me, they are laughing, you know,” he explained.

Kyrychenko added that he previously lived only five miles from Bucha, the city in Ukraine that has been in the news with death and destruction.

If you want to help or are interested in his work, visit the website here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

