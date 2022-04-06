Charlotte Housing Trust Fund looking to add 600 affordable housing units

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte is celebrating 20 years of the Housing Trust Fund by investing city dollars into more affordable housing options for people.

Over the past 20 years, the city has created and preserved nearly 11,000 affordable housing units, but the city says they need 32,000 units right now.

Brightwalk is one of those communities created to accommodate families with varying levels of income with options to buy or rent a home.

David Filyppini of Charlotte said, “We started out as one of the first people to have a house here.”

Brightwalk, a community just north of Uptown is one example of the Charlotte Housing Trust Fund’s efforts to improve affordable housing.

“I think there was an effort, a consorted effort to have all kinds of income levels,” said Filyppini.

The city is proposing more developments like this, with public and private funding that will add 600 affordable housing units across Charlotte, costing over $12 million.

Malcolm Graham, Charlotte City Council member said, “Some are townhomes, some are for-sale units, and so there’s a wide variety of housing options within the within units that we’ll be approving next week.”

Councilmember Graham says the 600 units proposed are just a drop in the bucket.

“We’re thousands of units behind, not sure we can build our way out of it, but each and everyday we work towards chipping away at it,” said Graham

Right now, the city is tackling the problem three ways: through the trust fund, by purchasing already built units, and developing new properties across the city, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen overnight.

“New construction like the housing trust fund usually takes 18 to 24 months, so by investing in something that’s already built, refurbishing it, gets it back on the market right away,” said Graham.

David Filyppini tells me he supports the city pushing efforts to improve affordable housing.

“I think you need to get different people in and get everybody a chance or else they get priced out of the community,” said Filyppini.

The Housing Trust Fund turned 20 years old on Tuesday and Councilman Graham tells WBTV the goal is evaluating the program’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and ways to make the program better moving forward.

City council is set to vote on the housing trust fund recommendations next week.

