Ceremony and flag at Novant Health Rowan raise awareness about organ donation

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A special ceremony and flag raising took place on Wednesday in Salisbury. To mark April as Organ Donation month, a special flag with the Donate Life message was raised at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

The hospital partnered with Honor Bridge and Donate Life to raise awareness that one donor can save up to 8 lives. Virginia Hailey’s son was saved by an organ donation, she read a message from him.

“Because of you I am still here, able to live another day, very thankful to receive such a blessing from a loving family,” Hailey read, adding “and after waiting 11 years, so grateful and thankful that he has a chance to live,”

The flag will continue to fly throughout the month of April and the hospital will continue to light the facility blue and green, which are the colors of Donate Life. After the ceremony, the hospital began a donor drive where team members and patients can learn more about organ donation and register to be a donor that day.

