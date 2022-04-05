What are the top attractions at this weekend’s AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

NC DHHS Flu
Check out a screen-used Ford GT-40 from the 'Ford vs Ferrari' movie or Rick Hendrick's $5 million Ferrari La Ferrari; take a spin in the Ultimate Thrill Ride or on an electric motorcycle; and watch the aerial acrobatics of the world-famous Xpogo Stunt Team this Thursday through Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway's AutoFair
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool cars, crazy stunts and wild rides: the Charlotte AutoFair has got it all, and it all returns this weekend to Charlotte Motor Speedway. Open Thursday through Sunday, AutoFair has become a can’t-miss event for automotive enthusiasts, and while the cars are certainly the stars of the show, they’re hardly the only thing bringing visitors from across the country for the four-day spectacle.

Here’s a look at what car enthusiasts and visitors of all ages will enjoy at this weekend’s showcase of family-friendly entertainment:

$5 MILLION FERRARI: A car so rare that the Charlotte AutoFair might be the only chance most will ever have to see it, Rick Hendrick’s $5 million Ferrari LaFerrari will be among the exclusive rides on display in the AutoFair’s showcase pavilion. The epitome of a hypercar, this 950-horsepower, 6.3-liter V-12 beast powers from zero to 100 mph in 4.8 seconds on its way to a top speed of 218mph. One of only 499 LaFerraris built between 2013 and 2016, this is a must-see attraction.

MOVIE MANIA: For the movie buffs out there, the showcase pavilion will also highlight a screen-used Ford GT-40 that was in the famed “Ford vs. Ferrari” film starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

To accurately recreate the races and car factories, producers rented, borrowed or built replicas of more than 400 period automobiles. Reproducing Ken Miles’ Le Mans GT40 meant a trip to Race Car Replicas in Fraser, Michigan, which built one of the two hero cars used in the movie. What fans will see at AutoFair is a gorgeous blue GT40 Mk. II powered by a 450hp, 6.2-liter General Motors LS3 V-8 and Porsche 911 transaxle. The curvaceous creation was driven by Bale for the 2019 dramatic film.

HIGH-FLYING FUN: Cars just not your speed? Fear not, there’s plenty more to see and do at AutoFair. With three shows daily Friday through Sunday, the Xpogo Stunt Team will wow visitors with high-flying stunts and performances in the infield near Victory Lane. Xpogo is the realization of every kid’s dream – a group of friends who have turned the art of jumping on pogo sticks into an aerial sideshow that has taken them around the world to perform in front of thousands of awe-struck fans. The group has performed more than 12,000 live shows across 23 countries.

The next stop on the Xpogo worldwide tour brings the performers to Charlotte Motor Speedway for next week’s Charlotte AutoFair. Scheduled performances will take place at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday just outside of Victory Lane.

RIDE & DRIVE: This ain’t your grandads car show; Cars are meant to be driven, after all. With Mopar Thrill Rides, guests can pay to ride shotgun as professional drivers drift around a closed course, sending smoke and cheers through the infield. Rides will be offered on the south side of the showcase pavilion on Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

New for 2022, guests can also test drive a new electric motorcycle as part of a free display by Huck Cycles. As the electric vehicle craze takes off, the Cornelius, North Carolina-based company is looking to capitalize. And what better place to showcase their new models than the Charlotte AutoFair. The Huck Cycles display will be located on the north side of the manufacturers’ midway.

BEST OF THE BEST: AutoFair officials have scoured the country – from SEMA to Autorama – to find the absolute best-of-the-best, most tricked-out customs that are the envy of car collectors the world over. While the showcase pavilion always highlights the cream of the crop at AutoFair, this year’s best-of-the-best display features the very best of the automotive world.

Speaking of the best, Sunday afternoon, the best of the Charlotte AutoFair will be on display during a special awards ceremony in Victory Lane. Fans are invited to watch as the car club best of show winners are announced and the overall Walt Hollifield Charlotte AutoFair Best of Show vehicle is awarded to the top car club participant.

TICKETS:Single-day tickets are $10 on Thursday and Sunday, and $15 on Friday and Saturday for adults. Admission is FREE for children 12 and under with an adult. Tickets are available online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets, or at the gate.

