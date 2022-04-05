Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters
The five-time champion at Augusta National made the announcement Tuesday morning.
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods says, for now anyway, he’s planning to play this week in the Masters.
He will play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before making a final decision, but will be doing so with the intention of playing Thursday.
