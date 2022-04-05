NC DHHS Flu
Suspect in 1997 Hickory crash that killed mother, two daughters died in 2020, authorities say

Javier Uresti was wanted for three counts of second-degree murder.
Hickory Police said they've worked with the FBI for over 20 years to search for the suspect.
Hickory Police said they've worked with the FBI for over 20 years to search for the suspect.(WCAX)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – The suspect in a deadly 1997 crash that killed three people in Hickory died in Mexico almost two years ago, authorities said.

According to the Hickory Police Department, Maria Self and her two daughters, Kathy Styles and Ruth Self, were in a Geo Metro when it was hit by a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck while crossing Tate Boulevard on Ninth Street Lane Southeast on Feb. 17, 1997.

The three women died as a result of the crash.

Javier Uresti was identified by authorities as the driver of the pickup truck. He was wanted for three counts of second-degree murder in what law enforcement said was a driving while intoxicated crash.

According to Hickory Police, it was believed Uresti fled to his hometown of San Luis Potosi in Mexico shortly after the crash. Investigators said they worked with the FBI to search for Uresti for over 20 years.

The Hickory Police Department received confirmation on March 30 that Uresti died in Mexico on July 1, 2020, according to investigators. The exact cause of death was not listed.

