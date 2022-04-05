Students from Cabarrus County, Kannapolis City Schools take part in Career Connection event

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of students in Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools spent the morning out of the classroom getting some hands-on real-world experience. The Cabarrus Career Connection took place at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center.

Dozens of vendors were looking for workers and the students were looking to learn about careers.

This year marks the return of this in-person career development event that debuted in April 2019, where students can connect with representatives from businesses and organizations offering valuable experience through internships, summer employment, part-time employment, apprenticeships, and full-time employment.

With 800 students you’re bound to find a lot of interests…Keaton Granja is a senior at Mount Pleasant High.

“Well, I’m interested in engineering and a bunch of different, really skilled labor, a bunch of different departments, I enjoy doing a well-rounded lot of things,” Granja said.

Aujiane and her friends are from Jay M. Robinson.

“I’m not really 100% sure what I want to do so coming here was kind of good to get an idea and a feel for everything that was offered,” Aujiane said.

Vendors like Terra Green Precision Landscaping are looking for workers now. Brew Brewington of Terra Green came up with a game for students to play…they could hook gift cards, he hoped to hook summer workers.

“Here’s some information about our employment opportunities at Terra-Green, feel free to let us know if you have any questions,” Brewington told students.

Mark Forgette brought his work with him, setting up a brand new Cadillac and talking about jobs at the Ben Mynatt dealership.

“Some of them are thinking about a career in it, yeah, so I’ve been telling them about some of the programs that are out there for them to go to school,” Forgette said.

Law enforcement was popular, using fatal vision glasses to replicate being intoxicated, or taking the driving challenge in the simulator. Several police and fire agencies in Cabarrus and Rowan were present to talk about career opportunities.

Motorsports was represented by Hendrick Motorsports. Amazon and dozens more companies, schools, and organizations were present to talk with students.

“Hearing about everyone’s day-to-day life in their jobs is interesting,” one student said.

“There’s a couple people that I really spoke to that are big on if you really want to get into it how far you can take it,” Granja added.

Keynote speaker Chris Elmore, entrepreneur, musician, author, musician, and professor entertained and inspired students.

The event, was presented by Great Wolf Lodge, is hosted by Cabarrus County Schools Career & Technical Education, Kannapolis City Schools Career & Technical Education, and Cabarrus County Education Foundation.

The Business Expo was presented by Cabarrus Economic Development, Cabarrus Regional Chamber, Centralina Workforce Development Board, and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

