Rowan Chamber brings back popular Disney Institute

This day of Disney Institute training uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide.(Rowan Chamber)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Disney Institute’s nationally renowned professional development course to Salisbury.  Disney’s Approach to Employee Engagement will be held on Thurs., May 5, at the West End Plaza (1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. West, Salisbury, NC).

“We are very excited to bring the Disney Institute back to Salisbury,” said Disney Institute Chair Jess Vess (Crosby Scholars). She continued, “The Disney Institute program in 2019 was a huge success and we look forward to helping employers address the current labor shortage issues with this creative program to retain and recruit employees!”

This one-day event will help area professionals begin to understand the power of leadership values, discover how employee loyalty can be established, and gain insight into how organizational culture is strengthened. Participants gain an awareness of the systems and processes that can make exceptional customer service achievable and learn how to integrate personal creativity and organizational processes to support continuous improvement within their organization.

This day of Disney Institute training uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide.

Early bird registration by April 18 is: $249 for Chamber members and $349 for non-members. Registration includes all course materials as well as lunch, parking, etc.  For more information or to register, call 704,633,4221, email info@rowanchamber.com, or visit www.rowanchamber.com

About Disney Institute

As the trusted, authoritative voice on the Disney approach to customer experience, Disney Institute uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide. For nearly three decades, Disney Institute has helped professionals discover ways to positively impact their

organizations and the customer they serve through immersion in leadership, service and employee engagement. Unique to Disney Institute is the opportunity to go behind the scenes in a “living laboratory” to observe firsthand how Disney methodologies are operationalized and how they can be adapted and applied to any work environment.

To learn more, visit www.disneyinstitute.com or call 321-939-4600.

