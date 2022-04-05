Reliving decades of March Madness in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Banners going back to 1957 standing in the rafters of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels’ home validate victories of memorable Final Four wins.

Back in 2009, the victory celebration at Chapel Hill’s Dean Smith Center was loudly amplified with a memorable homecoming soundtrack offered by the longtime legendary voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham.

“From Maryland, Ty Lawson and from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Tyler Hansborough. The winningest active coach in college basketball …Roy Williams” Durham told the crowd.

Emotional overload best describes the impact of a Final Four win. Craziness not just at Cameron Indoor stadium but burning desire on the Duke campus demonstrates a school’s love for the game. That was in 2015.

Seeds of a dynasty sprung to life in 1992 when Duke claimed back-to-back championships against Michigan’s Fab Five that turned parts of the Durham campus into a raging inferno.

Twelve months before, in Indianapolis, the school claimed its first Final Four title against Kansas, and three years later the championship run for the Blue Devils ended at the old Charlotte Coliseum.

Disappointed fans exiting the building coped with heartache after a Duke loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks, but the 21st century brought three more titles to the Duke program, with wins against Arizona, Butler and Wisconsin, the latter which came in 2015.

Two years later in 2017, the championship trophy returned to Tobacco Road, and these heartfelt words from former UNC coach Roy Williams.

“We’ve had good teams. We’ve had really good teams. Now, we’ve got the best team,” Williams said.

This past Saturday night the matchup between first-year Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis and Duke’s Mike Krzyewski’s farewell tour resulted in a Carolina win.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.