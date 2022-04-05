NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Reliving decades of March Madness in North Carolina

Emotional overload best describes the impact of a Final Four win.
Between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils, the two schools have a combined 12 national championships.
By Steve Crump
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Banners going back to 1957 standing in the rafters of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels’ home validate victories of memorable Final Four wins.

Back in 2009, the victory celebration at Chapel Hill’s Dean Smith Center was loudly amplified with a memorable homecoming soundtrack offered by the longtime legendary voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham.

“From Maryland, Ty Lawson and from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Tyler Hansborough. The winningest active coach in college basketball …Roy Williams” Durham told the crowd.

Emotional overload best describes the impact of a Final Four win. Craziness not just at Cameron Indoor stadium but burning desire on the Duke campus demonstrates a school’s love for the game. That was in 2015.

Seeds of a dynasty sprung to life in 1992 when Duke claimed back-to-back championships against Michigan’s Fab Five that turned parts of the Durham campus into a raging inferno.

Twelve months before, in Indianapolis, the school claimed its first Final Four title against Kansas, and three years later the championship run for the Blue Devils ended at the old Charlotte Coliseum.

Disappointed fans exiting the building coped with heartache after a Duke loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks, but the 21st century brought three more titles to the Duke program, with wins against Arizona, Butler and Wisconsin, the latter which came in 2015.

Two years later in 2017, the championship trophy returned to Tobacco Road, and these heartfelt words from former UNC coach Roy Williams.

“We’ve had good teams. We’ve had really good teams. Now, we’ve got the best team,” Williams said.

This past Saturday night the matchup between first-year Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis and Duke’s Mike Krzyewski’s farewell tour resulted in a Carolina win.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hickory Police said they've worked with the FBI for over 20 years to search for the suspect.
Suspect in 1997 Hickory crash that killed mother, two daughters died in 2020, authorities say
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County and portions of York County (including...
First Alert: Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, York counties
Don Felder of The Eagles will take the stage on Saturday, June 4.
Eagles Don Felder, Mother’s Finest, Everclear, Air Supply part of Kannapolis Summer Concert Series
Monroe City Councilwoman may lose job after incidents in body camera video
Monroe City Councilwoman may lose job after incidents in body camera video

Latest News

Shooting at Anderson County Plant
Shooter dead, 2 hurt after Anderson Co. plant shooting
An arrest has been made following a shooting on Mallard Park Drive in northeast Charlotte that...
Teen charged in northeast Charlotte shooting that killed a 15-year-old
Hospital employees gathered on Wednesday morning for a special ceremony.
Ceremony and flag at Novant Health Rowan raise awareness about organ donation
Tonight, areas west and south of the Charlotte metro area will have the best chance of seeing...
First Alert Wednesday night-Thursday morning as strong to severe storms are possible
The Gamecocks were recognized at the SC State House Wednesday afternoon by legislators.
Gov. McMaster declares April for Gamecocks