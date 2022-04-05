One airlifted after serious overnight crash on I-77 N in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A serious overnight crash in Huntersville closed a portion of Interstate 77 North for over an hour.

According to Huntersville Fire, the collision happened on I-77 northbound at the Stumptown Road overpass. Crews said a person was pinned inside their vehicle.

Medic said one person was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

*CRASH UPDATE 3* Patient is with @MedCenterAir and enroute to the local trauma center. I-77 NB after Exit 23 remains closed for now. Use caution & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver #CLTtraffic #I77. pic.twitter.com/uy2VqCVK4P — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) April 5, 2022

WBTV is working to learn more about what led to the crash.

