One airlifted after serious overnight crash on I-77 N in Huntersville

According to Huntersville Fire, the collision happened on I-77 northbound at the Stumptown Road overpass.
The crash happened on I-77 North at the Stumptown Road overpass.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A serious overnight crash in Huntersville closed a portion of Interstate 77 North for over an hour.

According to Huntersville Fire, the collision happened on I-77 northbound at the Stumptown Road overpass. Crews said a person was pinned inside their vehicle.

Medic said one person was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WBTV is working to learn more about what led to the crash.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

