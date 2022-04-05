One airlifted after serious overnight crash on I-77 N in Huntersville
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A serious overnight crash in Huntersville closed a portion of Interstate 77 North for over an hour.
According to Huntersville Fire, the collision happened on I-77 northbound at the Stumptown Road overpass. Crews said a person was pinned inside their vehicle.
Medic said one person was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WBTV is working to learn more about what led to the crash.
