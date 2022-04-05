NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

New York launches ad campaign in Florida against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

The word “gay” is written in different colors on the ad with the message, “Come to the city...
The word “gay” is written in different colors on the ad with the message, “Come to the city where you can say whatever you want – New York City loves you,” in the middle.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) – A Florida law is getting pushback in New York, and a new ad campaign is targeting residents in the Sunshine State.

The word “gay” is written in different colors on the ad with the message, “Come to the city where you can say whatever you want – New York City loves you,” in the middle.

This is part of the Big Apple’s ad campaign that kicked off Monday in five Florida cities, completely funded by donations.

It’s the city’s way of denouncing the law dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans comments about sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms with kids in kindergarten through third grade.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said this movement is an effort to show support and welcome those living in Florida to New York.

“It’s also standing up and aligning ourselves with the men and women of the LGBTQ+ community. And stating that we are in unison with you and your right to have self-identification, your right to live the lifestyle, the lives that you choose to live, without any form of harassment,” Adams said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Saturday afternoon.
Body of unidentified man found in field off road in eastern Rowan County
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
First responders were at Lebanon Road in Mint Hill Monday morning a deadly two-vehicle crash.
One killed, one injured in crash on Margaret Wallace Road in Mint Hill
A popular Fort Mill restaurant is closed after a car struck its building Sunday morning.
Two injured after car strikes Fort Mill restaurant
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game debuted back in January, according to state lottery...
Cornelius man wins $2 million playing $20 scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Kansas rallied to win its fourth title in school history, and its first since 2008.
UNC blows 15-point lead, Kansas wins national championship game
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
NY mobster who escaped federal custody rearrested in Florida
This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
Ye no longer performing at Coachella
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
2nd man arrested on gun charges in Sacramento mass shooting
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Elon Musk joins Twitter board after amassing massive stake