New playground equipment installed in Village Park in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The new playground equipment at Village Park in Kannapolis is now open and already a hit with the kiddos!

The existing playground equipment was twenty years old and it was time for a makeover.

Children of all ages and abilities will enjoy climbing apparatus, a 23 foot tall tunnel, towers, a rope venture, an urban swing, corkscrew slides, and many more fun things to do.

One playground section is ideal for children aged 2-5 and the other playground section is perfect for 5-12 year-olds.

There is one of two playgrounds at Village Park, E. C Street, Kannapolis.

The carousel and train are also now open every weekend. Admission for these amenities is $1.50

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.