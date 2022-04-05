NC DHHS Flu
New playground equipment installed in Village Park in Kannapolis

One playground section is ideal for children aged 2-5 and the other playground section is...
One playground section is ideal for children aged 2-5 and the other playground section is perfect for 5-12 year-olds.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The new playground equipment at Village Park in Kannapolis is now open and already a hit with the kiddos! 

The existing playground equipment was twenty years old and it was time for a makeover.

Children of all ages and abilities will enjoy climbing apparatus, a 23 foot tall tunnel, towers, a rope venture, an urban swing, corkscrew slides, and many more fun things to do.

One playground section is ideal for children aged 2-5 and the other playground section is perfect for 5-12 year-olds.

There is one of two playgrounds at Village Park, E. C Street, Kannapolis.

The carousel and train are also now open every weekend. Admission for these amenities is $1.50

