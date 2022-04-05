New Orleans area nun abducted from mission in Africa

NC DHHS Flu
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson has been abducted from a parish in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, Africa where she had been stationed as a missionary since 2014, according to officials with the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

According to Bishop Theophile Nare of the Kaya Diocese, Sister Suellen, 83, was abducted overnight between April 4 and 5 and taken to an unknown destination by unidentified men armed with weapons.

The kidnappers reportedly vandalized the convent where Sr. Suellen lived with other religious women before taking her to an unknown destination.

“Until the search for her is successful, we remain in communion of prayer for the release of Sr. Suellen Tennyson,” Bishop Nare wrote in a statement.

“We first and foremost are praying for Sr. Suellen’s safety and for her release from her captives. Let us pray too for all impacted by the actions of this group, particularly our sisters who witnessed the vandalism and kidnapping. We are in touch with governmental leaders who have pledged to keep us informed as they learn more,” Marianite congregational leader Sister Ann Lacour says.

According to media reports, Burkina Faso, one of the ten countries in the Sahel region of Africa, has been facing rampant violence occasioned by political crises, which offer a fertile ground for the proliferation of extremist groups. The city of Yalgo borders the province of Soum where armed groups are particularly active. In this area, attacks against civilians have increased according to reports.

