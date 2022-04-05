NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Monroe City Councilwoman may lose job after incidents in body camera video

In a report, the City of Monroe hearing officer cites three main reasons to remove the councilwoman from office.
In a report, the City of Monroe hearing officer cites three main reasons to remove the councilwoman from office.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Monroe City Councilwoman may lose her job after incidents captured on body camera video last year.

Last September, Angelia James was seen stating claims about felons in a hotel and then threatening to fire officers.

Related: Bodycam video released involving Monroe city councilwoman’s alleged hotel disturbance

Since then, the city of Monroe posted the hearing officer’s report, which lays out, what the officer says, is evidence James engaged in misconduct.

In the report, the City of Monroe hearing officer cites three main reasons to remove James.

The officer says there’s evidence James committed assault and battery on an officer, violated city code of ethics when she said she would fire and promote officers and engaged in misconduct when making multiple false reports to police.

Monroe officials say when they got to the Fairfield Inn back in September, James claimed there were felons on site that needed to be arrested, and one of the felons had committed a murder.

The city says no felons were identified and no arrests were made.

James eventually left the hotel, and police say they were called to her home, but when they got there, she said no one inside the home made a call.

She was taken to the hospital, and officials say, she again said the Monroe Police Chief was fired and she was firing officers.

James referred WBTV to her attorney who said there’s no lawful basis to removing her from office, and the hearing officer’s conclusions are wrong.

The final phase of the hearing process will be Thursday, April 7 at 4:30 p.m.

That’s when council will decide what to do next.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hickory Police said they've worked with the FBI for over 20 years to search for the suspect.
Suspect in 1997 Hickory crash that killed mother, two daughters died in 2020, authorities say
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County and portions of York County (including...
First Alert: Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, York counties
Don Felder of The Eagles will take the stage on Saturday, June 4.
Eagles Don Felder, Mother’s Finest, Everclear, Air Supply part of Kannapolis Summer Concert Series
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis walks off the court after their loss against Kansas in a...
UNC blows 16-point lead, Kansas wins national championship game

Latest News

Local volunteer shares stories of Ukraine refugees
Local volunteer shares stories of Ukraine refugees
UNC basketball returns to Chapel Hill after tournament run
UNC basketball returns to Chapel Hill after tournament run
York County group wants more done about stinking paper mill
York County group wants more done about stinking paper mill
Kansas rallied to win its fourth title in school history, and its first since 2008.
UNC blows 15-point lead, Kansas wins national championship game
Students from Cabarrus County, Kannapolis City Schools take part in Career Connection event
Students from Cabarrus County, Kannapolis City Schools take part in Career Connection event