Judge sentences N.C. man to 20 years in death of missing Myrtle Beach man

Tyler Panzarella
Tyler Panzarella(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Carolina man pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a missing Myrtle Beach man.

Tyler Panzarella, 25, of Huntersville, entered an Alford plea on Monday to voluntary manslaughter. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit that they are guilty but recognizes there is enough evidence that a jury would likely convict them.

The plea stems from 25-year-old Kristofer Bowling’s disappearance and murder.

Kristofer Skye Bowling
Kristofer Skye Bowling(Myrtle Beach Police)

Bowling was reported missing in August 2, 2020, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department opened a missing person case. Over the next several weeks, officers conducted an extensive investigation in hopes of finding Bowling.

Authorities said Panzarella, who was also the victim’s roommate, lied and misled police for several weeks before ultimately leading them to his body on Sept. 1, 2020 along Lucas Bay Road near Conway.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Bowling was killed five weeks before his body was found.

A judge sentenced Panzarella to 20 years in prison. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for supervised release.

Charges remain active against the co-defendant, Nicholas Henry, in the case. He is currently pending extradition from Tennessee.

