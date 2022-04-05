NC DHHS Flu
High Path Avian Flu causes poultry shows and public sales to be canceled

Poultry owners urged to keep birds indoors and report sick birds
Poultry owners are advised to practice strict biosecurity measures to prevent further spread.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Veterinarian Mike Martin announced today that all poultry shows, farm tours, and public chicken sales, at places like flea markets and auction markets, are suspended because of the High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI).

This bird flu is highly contagious and dangerous to birds, but it has no impact on humans or food; however, it can have a devastating effect on North Carolina’s poultry industry.

“This suspension is due to the continued spread of HPAI that has affected commercial and backyard flocks in numerous states, including North Carolina,” said Martin. “We do not make this decision lightly. HPAI is a serious threat to our poultry industry and this is a precaution to help limit the introduction of the virus to backyard and commercial flocks.”

Several other states have already canceled poultry events and poultry owners are advised to practice strict biosecurity measures to prevent further spread.

Outbreak of High Path Avian Influenza raises concerns among veterinarians who recommend strict biosecurity measures

The warning signs of HPAI include:

  • Reduced energy, decreased appetite, and/or decreased activity
  • Lower egg production and/or soft-shelled or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb and wattles
  • Purple discoloration of the wattles, comb and legs
  • Difficulty breathing, runny nares (nose), and/or sneezing
  • Twisting of the head and neck, stumbling, falling down, tremors and/or circling
  • Greenish diarrhea

Safety measures include keeping flocks indoors and reporting sick birds to a local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division, 919-707-3250, or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System 919-733-3986.

Click here for updates on the spread of HPAI in North Carolina.

High Path Avian Influenza confirmed in Bladen County

