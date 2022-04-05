NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Graham: ‘No forgive and forget’ for Putin

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he agreed with President Joe Biden, who called Russian President...
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he agreed with President Joe Biden, who called Russian President Vladimir Putin "a war criminal."(Gray)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:12 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he agrees with President Joe Biden’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal.

Biden made the remarks Monday after Ukrainian officials said a town outside of Kyiv was found littered with bodies of civilians, a scene Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called “genocide.”

Graham said this needs to be seen as a turning point and that Putin needs to be removed from power.

“Putin needs to pay. No forgive and forget,” Graham said. “Putin is not a legitimate leader. He needs to be considered a pariah. He should be kicked out of the U.N. as the Ukrainians are requesting. We give security guarantees, the West, to Ukraine, to make sure Putin doesn’t do this again.”

Biden, meanwhile, said he is looking for more sanctions against Russia.

Earlier on Monday, Spanish authorities seized a Russian oligarch’s $90-million yacht at the request of the U.S. Justice Department.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hickory Police said they've worked with the FBI for over 20 years to search for the suspect.
Suspect in 1997 Hickory crash that killed mother, two daughters died in 2020, authorities say
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County and portions of York County (including...
First Alert: Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, York counties
Don Felder of The Eagles will take the stage on Saturday, June 4.
Eagles Don Felder, Mother’s Finest, Everclear, Air Supply part of Kannapolis Summer Concert Series
Monroe City Councilwoman may lose job after incidents in body camera video
Monroe City Councilwoman may lose job after incidents in body camera video

Latest News

The FDA is warning of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.
FDA warns of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus
The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland...
AG Garland, Commerce Sec. Raimondo test positive for COVID-19
Shooting at Anderson County Plant
Shooter dead, 2 hurt after Anderson Co. plant shooting
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Amir Locke’s mom vows to fight on despite no charges in case
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Man who testified at his Capitol riot trial awaits verdict