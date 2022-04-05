First Alert: Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, York counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County and portions of York County (including I-77 & Fort Mill) until 8 p.m.

About 2.5 inches of rain have already fallen in parts of York County, so people should watch out for flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Additional Flood Advisories have been issued for portions of Anson, Richmond, and Stanly counties. Residents are advised to avoid any flooded roadways.

⚠️ A Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of York County (including I-77 & Fort Mill) until 8pm.



The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg issued a Tornado Warning for Chester County and York County until 3:30 p.m.

At 3 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located seven miles west of Chester, or six miles northwest of Chester State Park, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Officials say damage is expected to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. This dangerous storm will be near Chester around 3:10 p.m. and Lowrys and Mcconnells around 3:20 p.m.

Clover Schools is reportedly delaying middle school dismissals due to the Tornado Warning.

Get ready for a WET evening commute!

Heavy rain for a short time

Warm Wednesday

More T-storms possible Wednesday into early Thursday

Rain is on the way into the WBTV viewing area as we speak. A system will bring strong to severe storms to parts of the Deep South and heavy rain to our area. The timing isn’t the greatest. The bullseye is right in the middle of the evening commute. The rain could be heavy at times, possibly resulting in 1-2″. The heaviest rain will be the farther south you go. The mountains might only end up with about half an inch. The severe threat isn’t as high as it is across southern SC, GA and AL but gusty winds aren’t out of the question and a few rumbles of thunder are possible too. The whole system will move quickly and we should be in the clear after 8 or 9pm.

We will be in a bit of a lull tonight and Wednesday morning before another possibility of rain arrives. A front will move through and bring another chance for storms from late Wednesday into early Thursday. While the chance for heavy rain is lower, the chance for strong to severe storms is a bit higher. We will monitor it closely all day. Highs will be close to 80.

We get a break from the rain by Friday. The trade-off will be cooler temperatures. Highs will only be in the mid 60s on Friday and the upper 50s on Saturday. It will be partly cloudy and dry though. We could run into frost problems Friday and Saturday night as temperatures drop back to the 30s.

We will return to the mid 60s on Sunday and the mid 70s on Monday.

