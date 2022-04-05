First Alert: Strong storms are possible for late Wednesday into early Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the lower 80s for many locations. A cold front will approach and move through the Carolinas Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing the chance for strong to severe storms. Cooler temperatures arrive for Friday and the weekend.

Warming into the 70s and 80s for Wednesday afternoon.

First Alert late Wednesday into early Thursday: Isolated strong to severe storms.

Cooler temperatures Friday into the weekend, with mountain snow flurries.

Rain will diminish in coverage tonight, with a few isolated showers lingering, mainly for the mountains. Temperatures will be milder overnight, thanks to a warm front lifting through the Carolinas, with low temperatures in the mid-50s for the piedmont, and upper 40s for the mountains.

First Alert Thursday (WBTV)

Wednesday is expected to be our warmest day of the week, with more breaks of sunshine returning, and afternoon high temperatures warming to around 80 degrees. This will set the stage for an unstable atmosphere for isolated storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a cold front moves into the region.

A few strong to severe storms are possible overnight Wednesday into early Thursday, with Thursday morning low temperatures in the 60s. Rain is expected to diminish in coverage for Thursday afternoon, with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Cooler temperatures develop for Friday and the weekend, with Friday high temperatures in the lower 60s for the Charlotte Metro area and piedmont, with upper 40s in the mountains. The mountains may see a rain-snow mix, with a few sprinkles in the piedmont.

Saturday looks to be our coolest day of the week, with low temperatures in the 30s, and afternoon high temperatures struggling to reach 60 degrees. The NC mountains could even see some snow flurries, with just some passing clouds across the piedmont.

7 Day Forecast Weather (WBTV)

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the mid-60s for the piedmont, and mid-40s for the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to get back into the 70s early next week.

