First Alert: Dry Tuesday morning ahead of heavy rain later in the day

The rain, while relatively brief, will be very heavy, especially across the Piedmont.
By Al Conklin
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re starting off dry this morning, but we do have a First Alert in place for this afternoon and tonight.

  • Dry through midday, mild PM temperatures
  • First Alert: Heavy rain/storms during PM commute
  • First Alert: Strong storms possible Thursday AM

With this next front, the severe weather risk appears fairly low for most of the WBTV viewing area, with the best chance south/east of Interstate 85, but the rain, while relatively brief, will be very heavy, especially across the Piedmont. Afternoon readings will make a run into the low to middle 70s before any rain comes to town.

The rain will gradually shut down tonight with mild overnight readings mainly in the 50s.

While there may be a few spotty thundershowers around late in the day, Wednesday will be mainly dry, breezy and very warm with highs close to 80 degrees. Wednesday night into early Thursday morning brings our next First Alert.

A strong cold front will cross the region with another round of showers and likely stronger thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, so make sure you download the WBTV Weather app and keep the volume turned up to hear any severe weather notifications.

Once the front blows through early in the morning, Thursday will turn out mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Friday looks dry and cool with highs in the low to mid-60s and lows at night in the cold 30s.

This coming weekend will – yet again – be breezy and very cool. Highs Saturday won’t likely make it out of the 50s around Charlotte and there’s another risk for frost Saturday night as we dip back down into the low to mid-30s. Sunshine Sunday will help boost our afternoon readings to the mid-60s.

Stay dry and safe! 

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

