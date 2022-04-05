Election season underway leading to May 17 primary

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Election season is underway leading to the May 17 primary. There are some changes this year that will affect voters in Rowan County.

The Democratic and Republican Primary Elections will be held on May 17, along with the Kannapolis Board of Education election for 2 seats, area 1 (Cabarrus)

The Election Day polling location for Precinct 28 Spencer has changed from Spencer Municipal Building - 600 S. Salisbury Ave., Spencer, NC 28159 to Spencer Municipal Building - 450 S. Salisbury Ave., Spencer.

The Election Day polling location for Precinct 44 West Enochville has changed from West Enochville Elementary School to Piedmont Baptist Church – 5870 Wright Rd., Kannapolis.

In the primary election, voters will select nominees for a political party to move on to the November 8th General Election. In primaries, voters affiliated with a political party will be given a ballot for candidates for their party. Unaffiliated voters may choose the ballot of candidates for any party primary.

Rowan County residents who are not registered and wish to vote in the Democratic and Republican Party Primary Elections must register by April 22, 2022. Voters must register, make name, address, or political party affiliation changes by April 22, 2022 to be eligible to vote in this Primary. All qualified voters may vote in the Primary.

Voter registration forms are available at the Board of Elections office or at any Rowan Public Library. You may also print a registration form from our website - https://www.rowancountync.gov/Elections. These forms must be postmarked no later than April 22, 2022 to be a valid application to register for the primary election. Absentee ballot request forms may be obtained at the board of elections office, or by visiting https://www.rowancountync.gov/Elections.

A voter may also fill out an absentee ballot request form at https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home. Completed absentee ballot request forms must be received by the Board of Elections no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

The board will meet if needed to approve and count absentee ballots and take care of other necessary business on the dates and times below: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 12:30 p.m.

Monday, May 16, 2022 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 2:00 p.m.

Absentee ballots will be counted beginning at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 11:00 a.m. The Board will Canvass the Election Results Same-day registration is available during the one-stop early voting period. Persons wishing to register and vote after the April 22, 2022 registration deadline may appear in person at a one-stop early voting site, complete the voter registration application form, and provide proof of residence by presenting a valid document showing current name and address.

One-stop early voting will be available beginning Thursday, April 28, 2022 through Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The final day for voting this method is Saturday, May 14, 2022.

LISTED BELOW ARE THE ONE-STOP EARLY VOTING SITES: Rowan County Board of Elections – 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd., West, Salisbury, NC 28147

Rockwell American Legion Building – 8580 US Hwy 52, Rockwell, NC 28138

South Branch, Rowan Public Library - 920 Kimball Road, China Grove, NC 28023

Voting will begin at all locations on Thursday, April 28, 2022, and voting will end at all locations on Saturday, May 14, 2022

8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday – Friday

8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 30th and May 14th

1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 1st.

If needed, a second primary will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, for Federal and Non-Federal Offices.

Questions may be answered by calling the Board of Elections at 704-216-8140 or emailing rowan.boe@rowancountync.gov

