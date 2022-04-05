NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Eagles Don Felder, Mother’s Finest, Everclear, Air Supply part of Kannapolis Summer Concert Series

Don Felder of The Eagles will take the stage on Saturday, June 4.
Don Felder of The Eagles will take the stage on Saturday, June 4.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of great concerts, movies, and of course, fireworks.  Events will be held from April to August. All events are free to the public.

This year’s Village Park Saturday Concert lineup includes the legendary Air Supply, Don Felder, of the Eagles; Mother’s Finest; Everclear, Fastball & The Nixons; and Country Superstar Tracy Lawrence.

Additional opportunities to hear live free music concerts include: Thursdays on Main with beach music and the Sunday Music Series on the the first and third Sundays will feature diverse performances from a variety of genres.

The Village Park Family Movie Series returns on Fridays and a Spanish version of the movies will be shown on Sundays at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Stories under the Stars this year. Children’s books come to life with performances meant to entertain and delight children under the age of 12.

Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. You are welcome to bring your lawn chairs. No pets or smoking please. Food and drinks will be sold during the events.

Jiggy with the Piggy Festival - N.C. Research Campus

Friday, May 13: 7 p.m.

Sammy Kershaw (Opening Act- Red Dirt Revival)

Village Park Concerts: 7p.m.

Saturday, June 4 Don Felder, of the Eagles

Saturday, June 25 Air Supply

Friday, July 1 Charlotte Symphony

Saturday, July 16 Tracy Lawrence

Saturday, July 23 Mother’s Finest

Saturday, August 6 Everclear, Fastball & The Nixons

Thursdays on Main: 6 p.m. at Veterans Park

Thursday, May 12 New Local

Thursday, June 9 Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot

Thursday, July 14 Jim Quick & Coastline

Thursday, August 11 Band of Oz

Thursday, September 8 The ToneZ

Sunday Music Series: 1 p.m. at Veterans Park

1st & 3rd Sundays; April – October

Sunday, April 17 ThreePoint O’s

Sunday, May 1 Diane Durrett & Soul Suga

Sunday, May 15 Side Step Delux

Sunday, June 5 Bakaloa Stars

Sunday, June 19 Casear and Creole Soul

Sunday, July 3 UltimaNota

Sunday, July 17 Crank Sinatra

Sunday, August 7 RenElvis

Sunday, August, 21 Phillip Howe

Sunday, September 4 JMS Trio

Sunday, September 18 The Trailblazers

Sunday, Oct 2. Joseph Michael Mahfoud

Sunday, Oct 16 Carolina Gator Gumbo

Village Park Movies: 8:45pm

Friday, May 20 Clifford the Big Red Dog

Friday, June 17 Sing 2

Friday, July 8 Jungle Cruise

Friday, July 29 Encanto

Friday, August 12 Avengers Endgame

Atrium Health Ballpark Movies (En Español): 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 22 Clifford the Big Red Dog

Sunday, June 19 Sing 2

Sunday, July 10 Jungle Cruise

Sunday, July 31 Encanto

Sunday, August 14 Avengers Endgame

Stories Under the Stars: 7 p.m. at Kannapolis Library (unless otherwise noted)

Saturday, April 23 Soap Bubble Circus- Downtown Kannapolis

Saturday, April 30 Grey Seal Puppets

Saturday, May 21 Charlotte Ballet Dance A Story

Saturday, June 11 Rockstar Magic- Royal Oaks Elementary

Saturday, June 18                                      Sharon Clarke

Saturday, July 30 Number Drummer- Kannapolis Middle School

Saturday, August 20 Yasu Theatre

Other events in Kannapolis to enjoy in 2022 include Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Baseball Games (www.milb.com/kannapolis) which begin this weekend, the Annual Fire Truck Parade, Run Kannapolis 5Ks, Christmas Events and much more.

Kannapolis residents will receive a mailer with all the 2022 City Events listed in their mailboxes in April. You can also download the event schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on the City’s Facebook, and Twitter, Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Saturday afternoon.
Body of unidentified man found in field off road in eastern Rowan County
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
First responders were at Lebanon Road in Mint Hill Monday morning a deadly two-vehicle crash.
One killed, one injured in crash on Margaret Wallace Road in Mint Hill
A popular Fort Mill restaurant is closed after a car struck its building Sunday morning.
Two injured after car strikes Fort Mill restaurant
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game debuted back in January, according to state lottery...
Cornelius man wins $2 million playing $20 scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Kansas rallied to win its fourth title in school history, and its first since 2008.
UNC blows 15-point lead, Kansas wins national championship game
Hickory Police said they've worked with the FBI for over 20 years to search for the suspect.
Suspect in 1997 Hickory crash that killed mother, two daughters died in 2020, authorities say
families using home gardens to fight inflation
Is having a backyard garden more cost effective than buying?
City leaders said it would come with a $500 fine but no jail time.
Council votes to recommend criminal enforcement of camping ban on Charlotte city property