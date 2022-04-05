Eagles Don Felder, Mother’s Finest, Everclear, Air Supply part of Kannapolis Summer Concert Series
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of great concerts, movies, and of course, fireworks. Events will be held from April to August. All events are free to the public.
This year’s Village Park Saturday Concert lineup includes the legendary Air Supply, Don Felder, of the Eagles; Mother’s Finest; Everclear, Fastball & The Nixons; and Country Superstar Tracy Lawrence.
Additional opportunities to hear live free music concerts include: Thursdays on Main with beach music and the Sunday Music Series on the the first and third Sundays will feature diverse performances from a variety of genres.
The Village Park Family Movie Series returns on Fridays and a Spanish version of the movies will be shown on Sundays at Atrium Health Ballpark.
Stories under the Stars this year. Children’s books come to life with performances meant to entertain and delight children under the age of 12.
Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. You are welcome to bring your lawn chairs. No pets or smoking please. Food and drinks will be sold during the events.
Jiggy with the Piggy Festival - N.C. Research Campus
Friday, May 13: 7 p.m.
Sammy Kershaw (Opening Act- Red Dirt Revival)
Village Park Concerts: 7p.m.
Saturday, June 4 Don Felder, of the Eagles
Saturday, June 25 Air Supply
Friday, July 1 Charlotte Symphony
Saturday, July 16 Tracy Lawrence
Saturday, July 23 Mother’s Finest
Saturday, August 6 Everclear, Fastball & The Nixons
Thursdays on Main: 6 p.m. at Veterans Park
Thursday, May 12 New Local
Thursday, June 9 Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot
Thursday, July 14 Jim Quick & Coastline
Thursday, August 11 Band of Oz
Thursday, September 8 The ToneZ
Sunday Music Series: 1 p.m. at Veterans Park
1st & 3rd Sundays; April – October
Sunday, April 17 ThreePoint O’s
Sunday, May 1 Diane Durrett & Soul Suga
Sunday, May 15 Side Step Delux
Sunday, June 5 Bakaloa Stars
Sunday, June 19 Casear and Creole Soul
Sunday, July 3 UltimaNota
Sunday, July 17 Crank Sinatra
Sunday, August 7 RenElvis
Sunday, August, 21 Phillip Howe
Sunday, September 4 JMS Trio
Sunday, September 18 The Trailblazers
Sunday, Oct 2. Joseph Michael Mahfoud
Sunday, Oct 16 Carolina Gator Gumbo
Village Park Movies: 8:45pm
Friday, May 20 Clifford the Big Red Dog
Friday, June 17 Sing 2
Friday, July 8 Jungle Cruise
Friday, July 29 Encanto
Friday, August 12 Avengers Endgame
Atrium Health Ballpark Movies (En Español): 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 22 Clifford the Big Red Dog
Sunday, June 19 Sing 2
Sunday, July 10 Jungle Cruise
Sunday, July 31 Encanto
Sunday, August 14 Avengers Endgame
Stories Under the Stars: 7 p.m. at Kannapolis Library (unless otherwise noted)
Saturday, April 23 Soap Bubble Circus- Downtown Kannapolis
Saturday, April 30 Grey Seal Puppets
Saturday, May 21 Charlotte Ballet Dance A Story
Saturday, June 11 Rockstar Magic- Royal Oaks Elementary
Saturday, June 18 Sharon Clarke
Saturday, July 30 Number Drummer- Kannapolis Middle School
Saturday, August 20 Yasu Theatre
Other events in Kannapolis to enjoy in 2022 include Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Baseball Games (www.milb.com/kannapolis) which begin this weekend, the Annual Fire Truck Parade, Run Kannapolis 5Ks, Christmas Events and much more.
Kannapolis residents will receive a mailer with all the 2022 City Events listed in their mailboxes in April. You can also download the event schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on the City’s Facebook, and Twitter, Instagram.
