Council votes to recommend criminal enforcement of camping ban on Charlotte city property
It would come with a $500 fine but no jail time.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte City Council has voted to recommend making camping on public property a criminal offense.
City leaders say criminal enforcement will only be sought for large-scale situations where there are hundreds of tents set up in public parks or on city sidewalks.
The recommendation will now be sent to a public safety committee for review.
Prior to the vote, there was a huge outcry from those who work with the homeless after the city proposed making camping on city property a crime that would come with a fine and jail time.
This all stems from a state law that went into effect back in December. It said cities had to spell out specific criminal penalties for ordinances.
