NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Council votes to recommend criminal enforcement of camping ban on Charlotte city property

It would come with a $500 fine but no jail time.
It would come with a $500 fine but no jail time.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte City Council has voted to recommend making camping on public property a criminal offense.

City leaders say criminal enforcement will only be sought for large-scale situations where there are hundreds of tents set up in public parks or on city sidewalks.

It would come with a $500 fine but no jail time.

The recommendation will now be sent to a public safety committee for review.

Prior to the vote, there was a huge outcry from those who work with the homeless after the city proposed making camping on city property a crime that would come with a fine and jail time.

Related: Charlotte City Council set to vote on camping ban

This all stems from a state law that went into effect back in December. It said cities had to spell out specific criminal penalties for ordinances.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hickory Police said they've worked with the FBI for over 20 years to search for the suspect.
Suspect in 1997 Hickory crash that killed mother, two daughters died in 2020, authorities say
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County and portions of York County (including...
First Alert: Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, York counties
Don Felder of The Eagles will take the stage on Saturday, June 4.
Eagles Don Felder, Mother’s Finest, Everclear, Air Supply part of Kannapolis Summer Concert Series
Monroe City Councilwoman may lose job after incidents in body camera video
Monroe City Councilwoman may lose job after incidents in body camera video

Latest News

Shooting at Anderson County Plant
Shooter dead, 2 hurt after Anderson Co. plant shooting
An arrest has been made following a shooting on Mallard Park Drive in northeast Charlotte that...
Teen charged in northeast Charlotte shooting that killed a 15-year-old
Hospital employees gathered on Wednesday morning for a special ceremony.
Ceremony and flag at Novant Health Rowan raise awareness about organ donation
Tonight, areas west and south of the Charlotte metro area will have the best chance of seeing...
First Alert Wednesday night-Thursday morning as strong to severe storms are possible
The Gamecocks were recognized at the SC State House Wednesday afternoon by legislators.
Gov. McMaster declares April for Gamecocks