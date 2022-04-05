Council votes to recommend criminal enforcement of camping ban on Charlotte city property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte City Council has voted to recommend making camping on public property a criminal offense.

City leaders say criminal enforcement will only be sought for large-scale situations where there are hundreds of tents set up in public parks or on city sidewalks.

It would come with a $500 fine but no jail time.

The recommendation will now be sent to a public safety committee for review.

Prior to the vote, there was a huge outcry from those who work with the homeless after the city proposed making camping on city property a crime that would come with a fine and jail time.

This all stems from a state law that went into effect back in December. It said cities had to spell out specific criminal penalties for ordinances.

