Charlotte City Council lays out new plan for affordable housing

In all, there are seven projects that could qualify to get a piece of the city’s housing trust fund.
By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders have laid out a new plan to spend more than $12 million to build more affordable housing.

The money would come from the housing trust fund. It was created 20 years ago and uses voter-approved bonds to help developers offset the cost of building affordable housing.

Since then, nearly $219 million has helped provide nearly 11,000 affordable places to live and almost 900 shelter beds for the homeless.

In all, there are seven projects that could qualify to get a piece of the city’s housing trust fund. If all make it through, it will create more than 600 affordable units, the majority of which are rental apartments.

One of the projects is the Forest Park Apartments, which would be in southwest Charlotte. It would get $2.5 million from the housing trust fund and create 200 apartments. Rent would range from $420 a month up to $1,075, depending on an individual’s income and family size.

Another project would be geared toward seniors. Mallard Creek would be in northeast Charlotte and would provide 102 affordable apartments to lower-income senior citizens. It would take up nearly $3 million from the trust fund.

The only project geared toward homeowners would be in east Charlotte. Habitat for Humanity would build the East Lane Townhomes on land off East Lane Drive that David Brooks, of Brooks Sandwich House, donated. The 17 townhomes would sell for $240,000 each.

Although these projects will certainly help, city council members say it still isn’t enough.

“If there’s anything we can do as a city to increase affordable housing. There’s a crisis, there’s a real crisis. People can’t not afford to live here and it’s getting worse,” city councilmember Renee Johnson said during Monday’s Charlotte City Council meeting.

If all the projects make it through, then it would deplete the housing trust fund. The council will vote on final approval for these projects next week.

