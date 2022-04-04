NC DHHS Flu
USC Gamecocks win NCAA women’s basketball championship, return to S.C.

They took home the NCAA women’s basketball championship after beating UConn in Minneapolis - 64-49.
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with her team after a college basketball game...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with her team after a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament against UConn Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. South Carolina won 64-49 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Tar Heels men’s team isn’t the only Carolina basketball team in the national limelight.

The USC Gamecocks have returned to South Carolina as national champions.

They took home the NCAA women’s basketball championship after beating UConn in Minneapolis - 64-49.

The team arrived back to Columbia after 2 p.m. Monday, greeted by fans.

“I’m so proud of them, and I’m just really excited,” said one fan over the weekend.

“These girls wanted it, they were hungry, they really wanted this game, and it was given to them,” Another fan said.

But it wasn’t without a fight.

Sunday marked the second time the Huskies and Gamecocks have met in the NCAA tournament.

USC’s win put an end to UConn’s undefeated streak in the national championship game.

Before last night, UConn was 11-0.

“It’s just a blessing to be in this moment. Everybody played for each other, everybody came out with fire and offensively and defensively and got the job done,” said USC’s Destanni Henderson.

Junior Forward Aliyah Boston, the National Player of the Year, finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds and acknowledged the road to victory wasn’t easy.

“For us to go all the way, it’s like this is the best feeling I’ve had in a while,” said Boston.

This is USC’s first championship since 2017 and the second title under Head Coach Dawn Staley.

“Our players persevered, they locked in, they were focused, and they weren’t going to be denied this,” said Staley.

“We deserve it. We’re glad to have it,” said one USC fan.

Now all eyes are on Carolina.

The last time the Tar Heels have won the NCAA championships was in 2017.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

