Ukranians fleeing war-torn country find solace in Charlotte

Many people with Ukrainian ties gathered in Romare Bearden Park on Sunday to rally support for the war-torn country.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Russia’s war against Ukraine rages on and millions flee the country, some have made their way to Charlotte.

One of them is Sofiya Dziubliuk, an artist who moved to Charlotte one week ago after fleeing her hometown of Irpin, a city less than an hour away from Kyiv.

“There are dead bodies in the street, destroyed houses, cars...I can’t describe the emotions. It’s hard to understand when you...lost your home,” she explained.

She told WBTV during a Ukraine support rally in Romare Bearden Park Sunday she left home days before it was destroyed by Russian forces.

Dziubliuk said she is now selling her paintings to donate the profits to volunteers and the Ukrainian army.

“I have opportunity to be here and earn some money for help my parents and my city, my country,” she said.

Another attendee of the event was Oksana Lushchevska, a teacher who Zooms with children in Ukraine almost every day.

“It’s difficult, especially when children comment, ‘woah, something just exploded out my window’,” she explained.

She said her dedication to education despite low morale is one way she is able to help the country.

An organizer of the event said dozens of people are moving to Charlotte to escape Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

