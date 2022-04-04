Two First Alerts this week for two rounds of rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re starting off this week with more sunshine and after a chilly start, we’ll enjoy mild afternoon readings not far from 70 degrees.

Mixed clouds and sun, pleasantly warm today

First Alert: Rain moves in for Tuesday PM

First Alert: Strong storms possible Thursday AM

It’ll be partly cloudy with lows in the 40s tonight.

A mixture of clouds & sun in the forecast today around the @wbtv_news area. No rain in the forecast. #CLT will make another run into the lower 70s this afternoon, a little above the early April average. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/sgUWPsMnem — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 4, 2022

We’ll start off dry Tuesday, but we do have a First Alert in place Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. With this next front, the severe weather risk appears fairly low for most of the WBTV viewing area (the best chance is south), but the rain, while relatively brief, will be heavy. Afternoon readings will make a run into the low to middle 70s Tuesday before any rain comes to town.

FIRST ALERT: We'll start dry around #CLT Tuesday, but a batch of rain - showers & a few thunderstorms - will cross the @wbtv_news area from west to east Tuesday afternoon / evening. Not a long period of rain, but what falls could be briefly heavy. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/JPF2VuotrP — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 4, 2022

Wednesday may start with some clouds and perhaps a lingering shower in spots. Otherwise, the day will be dry, breezy and very warm with highs close to 80 degrees.

Wednesday night into early Thursday morning brings our next First Alert. A second, much stronger cold front will cross the region with another round of showers and likely stronger thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, so make sure you download the WBTV Weather app and keep the volume turned up to hear any severe weather notifications.

Once the front blows through early in the morning, Thursday will turn out mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Friday looks dry and cool with highs in the low to mid-60s and lows at night in the cold 30s.

This coming weekend will – yet again – be breezy and very cool. Highs Saturday won’t likely make it out of the 50s around Charlotte and there’s another risk for frost Saturday night as dip back down into the middle 30s. Sunshine Sunday will help boost our afternoon readings to the mid-60s.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.