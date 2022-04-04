Rowan commissioners to consider selling land for large RV dealership

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A company that advertises itself as “the nation’s largest family-owned RV dealer” would like to set up shop in Rowan County. On Monday, Rowan County commissioners will consider selling property to General RV.

The Michigan-based company is looking at a 40-acre plot on East Ritchie Road near Koontz Elementary School. General RV has offered the county $2.9 million for the land. Commissioner Greg Edds says the appraised value of the land is $1.95 million.

General RV says it will invest $25 million over three years to build and open a large recreational vehicle dealership and service center. General RV currently has 14 facilities, including 6 Michigan locations. There are also locations in Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Utah, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

The company would create 150 full-time jobs in Rowan County over the next three years. Jobs available would include mechanics, sales, finance and administration. The average annual salary for these 150 positions is expected to be $65,000, according to General RV.

A public hearing on the project will be held before commissioners vote.

Commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. in the J. Newton Cohen Sr. Room on the second floor of the Rowan County Administration Building. The meeting can be joined virtually at https://bit.ly/rowanboc3pm by using password 028144 or by phone by dialing 602-753-0140, 720-928-9299 or 213-338-8477.

