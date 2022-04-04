NC DHHS Flu
Applications open for Mecklenburg Co. homeowners struggling to pay mortgage

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the past two years, many people across Mecklenburg County have struggled to keep a roof over their heads.

On Monday, applications open for Mecklenburg County residents to get help paying overdue mortgage payments.

It’s for homeowners who’ve experienced a hardship due to COVID-19. This includes things like a job loss or reduced hours, or if they contracted the virus or had to take care of someone else who got it.

Those who apply will need to have documentation.

The program is through RAMP CHAR-MECK and Dream Key partners, and it’s not just Charlotte. Homeowners in other Mecklenburg County towns and the unincorporated areas of the county are eligible.

There are income limits. For a single person, they’ll need to make less than $47,150 a year. For a family of four, it’s $67,350 a year.

For those who are approved, they could get up to six months of mortgage assistance.

The money for the program is from the CARES Act and applications will be accepted until the money runs out.

