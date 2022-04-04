NC DHHS Flu
Police looking for person who keeps lighting trees on fire at Salisbury apartment building

The base of this tree was burned on Friday, according to police.
The base of this tree was burned on Friday, according to police.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are hoping to find the person responsible for starting fires in trees and bushes near an apartment building in the 600 block of W. Bank St.

Police say there have been four cases so far, the most recent was reported on Friday afternoon.

According to the report, a witness described seeing a high school age male setting fire to a tree near the building. The Salisbury Fire Department responded to the call.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

