One killed, one injured in crash on Margaret Wallace Road in Mint Hill

Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews responded to a deadly crash in Mint Hill Monday morning at approximately 10:05 a.m.

Two vehicles collided near the 5632 block of Margaret Wallace Road, leaving one person dead at the scene and another injured.

The deceased driver has been identified as Ali Rashaan Twine, a 44-year-old male from Charlotte.

The injured driver was transported to CMC Main with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The Mint Hill Fire Department was the first to the scene, before Mint Hill Police arrived shortly after.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is assisting with the accident investigation.

