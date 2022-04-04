NC DHHS Flu
One killed, one injured in crash on Lebanon Road in Mint Hill

Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly crash in Mint Hill Monday morning.

The collision happened on Lebanon Road, not too far from Lebanon Road Elementary School and the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

According to Medic, one person was pronounced dead by paramedics and another was treated for serious injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.

