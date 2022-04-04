NC DHHS Flu
North Carolina, Kansas governors make bet ahead of national championship game

The two state leaders announced their bet on Twitter.
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted Monday afternoon that he has agreed to a friendly wager with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WBTV) - Excitement is building around the state of North Carolina as UNC prepares to play for a national championship, and that doesn’t exclude the state’s highest-elected official.

Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted Monday afternoon that he has agreed to a friendly wager with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

According to the tweet, if the Tar Heels win, Kelly will send steaks to Cooper’s office, but if the Jayhawks win, Cooper will have to send Wilber’s Barbecue Kelly’s way.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards hosted the meeting, and oversaw a cordial handshake that made the bet official.

The title-game showdown comes after UNC defeated in-state rival Duke 81-77 on Saturday night in the Final Four. Caleb Love scored 28 to lead the Tar Heels, while Armando Bacot pulled in 21 rebounds.

Kansas beat Villanova 81-65 to reach the championship game, thanks to a 54 percent team-shooting percentage. David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji combined for 46 points in the Jayhawks’ Final Four victory.

If the Tar Heels win, they will become just the second eight-seed - and tie for the lowest seed ever - to win the NCAA Tournament, joining Villanova’s 1985 championship team.

Regardless of who wins, one governor will get to enjoy a hearty meal on behalf of their team.

Be sure to follow WBTV on our digital platforms for updates regarding the game.

