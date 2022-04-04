Multiple rounds of rain lead to multiple First Alerts this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Tuesday afternoon and evening, with another First Alert for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Despite the rain, average high temperatures will range from 75 to 80 degrees Tuesday through Thursday. Cooler and drier weather return later this week and into the weekend.

First Alert Tuesday afternoon and evening: heavy rain and strong storms.

First Alert late Wednesday into early Thursday: Isolated strong to severe storms.

Cooler and drier Friday into the weekend.

Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Tuesday will start off dry for the morning hours, with widespread rain and a few strong storms developing for the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.50″ to 1.50″ or more, with gusty winds the biggest threat with any strong storms. Tuesday will remain mild, with high temperatures around 74 degrees for the Charlotte Metro area, to around 60 degrees for the mountains.

Two First Alerts This Week (WBTV)

Rain will diminish in coverage Tuesday night, with a few isolated showers lingering, mainly for the mountains. A warm front will lift through the Carolinas, bringing in warmer air Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with low temperatures around 58 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to be our warmest day of the week, with more breaks of sunshine returning, and afternoon high temperatures warming to around 80 degrees. This will set the stage for an unstable atmosphere for isolated storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a cold front moves into the region.

A few strong to severe storms are possible overnight Wednesday into early Thursday, with Thursday morning low temperatures in the 60s. Rain is expected to diminish in coverage for Thursday afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Cooler and drier weather return for Friday and the weekend, with high temperatures in the lower 60s for the Charlotte Metro area and piedmont, with upper 40s in the mountains. The mountains could even see a few scattered rain showers to rain-snow mix, yet the piedmont is expected to stay dry.

Futurecast Rain (WBTV)

Saturday looks to be our coolest day of the week, with low temperatures in the 30s, and afternoon high temperatures struggling to reach 60 degrees. The NC mountains could even see some snow flurries, with just some passing clouds across the piedmont.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the mid-60s for the piedmont, and mid-40s for the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to get back into the 70s early next week.

Stay weather aware for Tuesday through Thursday, for any storms that may develop!

