NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Looking back on UNC Charlotte’s Final Four run, 45 years later

The 49ers defeated Central Michigan, Syracuse and Michigan en route to the 1977 Final Four.
By Steve Crump
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Before the Carolina Panthers showed up at two Super Bowls, and prior to the Charlotte Hornets succeeding in the NBA, or even the newest MLS expansion franchise taking to the field, sports fans in the Queen City pinned their hopes and aspirations on the fortunes of a local college basketball team.

According to basketball great Cedric Cornbread Maxwell, the name behind an attractive game in town was the UNCC 49ers.

“We were the Panthers man, before the Panthers got here, we were the biggest game in town,” Maxwell said. “You think about Charlotte at that time, we made a run that propelled this city to think more about not being this regional city.

While the 1977 matchup against Marquette in the NCAA semi-finals fuels a flood gate of thoughts, embracing such a journey requires comprehending meaningful victories from the year before.

Under the respected leadership of head coach Lee Rose, his former assistant Mike Pratt holds onto the memories connected to the 1976 National Invitational Tournament run that took the 49ers to Madison Square Garden and the finals against Kentucky.

Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight.

Pratt told WBTV,” You know, the year before we got pushed to the NIT because they said we didn’t play anybody. Well, we got to the finals of that.”

While Maxwell was billed as the face and star of the team, his strong supporting cast included Lou Massey and Melvin Watkins who like Pratt eventually became the 49ers head coach.

“No one expected us to go to the final four in New York, in the nit, when it was a 16 team tournament, " Pratt said.

Despite losing to UK in the final game, crowds turned out for a ticker-tape parade uptown, and in many ways the success of the ‘76 season offered a preview of what was to come.

The fire was ignited that next season following a critical win against the University of Michigan which catapulted the 49ers into college basketball’s promise land better known as the final four against Marquette University.

In the sea of fans wearing their Green and White at the Omni in Atlanta was Betty Chafin Rash at the time she served as a member of the Charlotte City Council.

“We were just absolutely giddy with excitement”, she said.”It was electric. It was absolutely electric. Of course, we were all decked out in our green and, you know, we were just, we were cheering.

Former Charlotte Mayor Richard Vinroot had selfish motives for a UNCC win. It meant taking on his beloved UNC Tar Heels in the championship game.

A decade earlier, Vinroot played for the iconic Carolina coach Dean Smith.

“It would’ve been, one of the games for the ages. I mean, how would we have handled it?” Vinroot asks.

A last-second play ended the game and season for the 49ers.

“It was so many connections where guys played at Carolina and then played at Charlotte. So it would’ve been a wonderful game, " Maxwell said.

Final score: Marquette 51 and UNCC 49.

While the 1977 tournament run demonstrated the possible, decades later they’re still called a Cinderella team.

“We were certainly a Cinderella team,” Mike Pratt said. “Absolutely. But that was the beauty of it.”

Despite defeat, Maxwell 45 years later feels the success of his college teams from Charlotte’s past left a lasting impact on a changing and growing community.

You think about Charlotte at that time, we made a run that propelled this city to think more about not being this regional city, but a national city, " Maxwell said.

“So that’s what happened. We were at UNC Charlotte and going to the final four, and we made people proud of this city.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Saturday afternoon.
Body of unidentified man found in field off road in eastern Rowan County
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
First responders were at Lebanon Road in Mint Hill Monday morning a deadly two-vehicle crash.
One killed, one injured in crash on Margaret Wallace Road in Mint Hill
A popular Fort Mill restaurant is closed after a car struck its building Sunday morning.
Two injured after car strikes Fort Mill restaurant
General RV has 14 locations in 7 states, including this location in Ashland, VA.
Rowan commissioners to consider selling land for large RV dealership

Latest News

Kansas rallied to win its fourth title in school history, and its first since 2008.
UNC blows 15-point lead, Kansas wins national championship game
WBT Celebrates 100 Years
OYST: A Century on the Air
North Carolina, Kansas governors make bet ahead of national championship game
Multiple rounds of rain lead to multiple First Alerts this week
Combat veteran offers solace in NC mountains for Green Berets