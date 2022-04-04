NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera

A woman recorded a 12-year-old school shooting suspect on her doorbell camera. (Fox Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a student at a South Carolina middle school was seen on a doorbell camera just minutes after it happened.

The boy is being charged with murder, but he hasn’t been identified due to his age.

Deputies say he shot a classmate in the chest inside Tanglewood Middle School Thursday afternoon. The victim later died at the hospital.

According to WHNS, the young suspect ran away from the school after the shooting and knocked on the door of a nearby home, which was recorded on Elaine Griffin’s doorbell camera.

A neighbor's doorbell camera captured the moments after a deadly school shooting at Tanglewood Middle School. (Video credit: Elaine Griffin/Arlo)

“I’m so scared,” the suspect said repeatedly. “There’s been a shooting at the school.”

“He started hollering that there was a shooting at the school, and he was scared. He said, ‘Can you call my dad?’” Griffin said.

She called his dad for him, and the boy eventually hid under Griffin’s deck while waiting for his father.

“They found him up under there and he told them that the gun was up under some wood we had under the deck,” she said.

Video from the doorbell camera shows deputies taking the boy away from Griffin’s property.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, but deputies said the suspect and the victim were familiar with each other.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Saturday afternoon.
Body of unidentified man found in field off road in eastern Rowan County
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
Hickory Police said they've worked with the FBI for over 20 years to search for the suspect.
Suspect in 1997 Hickory crash that killed mother, two daughters died in 2020, authorities say
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game debuted back in January, according to state lottery...
Cornelius man wins $2 million playing $20 scratch-off ticket
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County and portions of York County (including...
First Alert: Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, York counties

Latest News

Local volunteer shares stories of Ukraine refugees
Local volunteer shares stories of Ukraine refugees
York County group wants more done about stinking paper mill
York County group wants more done about stinking paper mill
UNC basketball returns to Chapel Hill after tournament run
UNC basketball returns to Chapel Hill after tournament run
Kansas rallied to win its fourth title in school history, and its first since 2008.
UNC blows 15-point lead, Kansas wins national championship game
Students from Cabarrus County, Kannapolis City Schools take part in Career Connection event
Students from Cabarrus County, Kannapolis City Schools take part in Career Connection event