Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Charlotte

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.

As such, it has never been more important to recognize the health care professionals who work tirelessly to keep the population healthy. In 2020, the United States spent 19.7% of its GDP on health. While it’s encouraging to know that the country is investing in those responsible for maintaining the nation’s well-being, not all health care professionals receive equal compensation.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Charlotte using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET. Keep reading to see which health care jobs make the most and least in your city.

#50. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $29,780

- #113 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 740



National

- Annual mean salary: $30,980

- Employment: 98,810

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,950)

--- New Haven, CT ($45,360)

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,210)

- Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

#49. Orderlies

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $30,150

- #46 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 160



National

- Annual mean salary: $31,780

- Employment: 43,570

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($54,270)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($51,580)

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($51,170)

- Job description: Transport patients to areas such as operating rooms or x-ray rooms using wheelchairs, stretchers, or moveable beds. May maintain stocks of supplies or clean and transport equipment. Psychiatric orderlies are included in Psychiatric Aides.

#48. Pharmacy technicians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $33,760

- #236 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,220



National

- Annual mean salary: $36,450

- Employment: 415,310

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,620)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,020)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($52,810)

- Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label, and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.

#47. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $35,080

- #157 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 730



National

- Annual mean salary: $37,860

- Employment: 109,490

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)

- Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

#46. Phlebotomists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $35,670

- #119 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,310



National

- Annual mean salary: $37,280

- Employment: 128,020

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Redding, CA ($52,770)

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($51,920)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($51,620)

- Job description: Draw blood for tests, transfusions, donations, or research. May explain the procedure to patients and assist in the recovery of patients with adverse reactions.

#45. Medical equipment preparers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $35,680

- #114 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 450



National

- Annual mean salary: $41,070

- Employment: 56,870

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($65,400)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,280)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($64,970)

- Job description: Prepare, sterilize, install, or clean laboratory or healthcare equipment. May perform routine laboratory tasks and operate or inspect equipment.

#44. Psychiatric technicians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $36,010

- #45 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 870



National

- Annual mean salary: $38,080

- Employment: 85,330

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Stockton-Lodi, CA ($69,970)

--- Bakersfield, CA ($69,960)

--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($69,140)

- Job description: Care for individuals with mental or emotional conditions or disabilities, following the instructions of physicians or other health practitioners. Monitor patients' physical and emotional well-being and report to medical staff. May participate in rehabilitation and treatment programs, help with personal hygiene, and administer oral or injectable medications.

#43. Medical assistants

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $36,060

- #133 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 5,440



National

- Annual mean salary: $36,930

- Employment: 710,200

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,960)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,660)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($52,520)

- Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.

#42. Medical transcriptionists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $38,240

- #77 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120



National

- Annual mean salary: $37,310

- Employment: 49,530

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($58,050)

--- Bend-Redmond, OR ($56,450)

--- Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($55,720)

- Job description: Transcribe medical reports recorded by physicians and other healthcare practitioners using various electronic devices, covering office visits, emergency room visits, diagnostic imaging studies, operations, chart reviews, and final summaries. Transcribe dictated reports and translate abbreviations into fully understandable form. Edit as necessary and return reports in either printed or electronic form for review and signature, or correction.

#41. Ophthalmic medical technicians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $40,300

- #79 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,100



National

- Annual mean salary: $40,010

- Employment: 59,960

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,300)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,190)

--- Duluth, MN-WI ($56,200)

- Job description: Assist ophthalmologists by performing ophthalmic clinical functions. May administer eye exams, administer eye medications, and instruct the patient in care and use of corrective lenses.

#40. Surgical technologists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $45,000

- #191 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 930



National

- Annual mean salary: $51,510

- Employment: 107,400

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,230)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,080)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($73,460)

- Job description: Assist in operations, under the supervision of surgeons, registered nurses, or other surgical personnel. May help set up operating room, prepare and transport patients for surgery, adjust lights and equipment, pass instruments and other supplies to surgeons and surgeons' assistants, hold retractors, cut sutures, and help count sponges, needles, supplies, and instruments.

#39. Dental assistants

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $45,870

- #66 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,520



National

- Annual mean salary: $42,310

- Employment: 312,140

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($58,570)

--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($56,240)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($54,550)

- Job description: Perform limited clinical duties under the direction of a dentist. Clinical duties may include equipment preparation and sterilization, preparing patients for treatment, assisting the dentist during treatment, and providing patients with instructions for oral healthcare procedures. May perform administrative duties such as scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes.

#38. Opticians, dispensing

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $46,120

- #56 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 500



National

- Annual mean salary: $41,380

- Employment: 68,180

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Utica-Rome, NY ($71,220)

--- Danbury, CT ($68,590)

--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($66,900)

- Job description: Design, measure, fit, and adapt lenses and frames for client according to written optical prescription or specification. Assist client with inserting, removing, and caring for contact lenses. Assist client with selecting frames. Measure customer for size of eyeglasses and coordinate frames with facial and eye measurements and optical prescription. Prepare work order for optical laboratory containing instructions for grinding and mounting lenses in frames. Verify exactness of finished lens spectacles. Adjust frame and lens position to fit client. May shape or reshape frames. Includes contact lens opticians.

#37. Exercise physiologists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $46,360

- #39 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70



National

- Annual mean salary: $54,020

- Employment: 7,330

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($81,780)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,420)

--- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($65,000)

- Job description: Assess, plan, or implement fitness programs that include exercise or physical activities such as those designed to improve cardiorespiratory function, body composition, muscular strength, muscular endurance, or flexibility.

#36. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $47,360

- #196 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,540



National

- Annual mean salary: $50,090

- Employment: 676,440

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)

- Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.

#35. Massage therapists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $47,530

- #90 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 740



National

- Annual mean salary: $47,350

- Employment: 85,040

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Port St. Lucie, FL ($81,640)

--- Anchorage, AK ($77,530)

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($72,730)

- Job description: Perform therapeutic massages of soft tissues and joints. May assist in the assessment of range of motion and muscle strength, or propose client therapy plans.

#34. Hearing aid specialists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $48,150

- #24 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $54,630

- Employment: 7,770

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($76,020)

--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($72,550)

--- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($67,290)

- Job description: Select and fit hearing aids for customers. Administer and interpret tests of hearing. Assess hearing instrument efficacy. Take ear impressions and prepare, design, and modify ear molds.

#33. Recreational therapists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $48,180

- #67 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120



National

- Annual mean salary: $51,260

- Employment: 20,080

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($92,840)

--- San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($89,970)

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($85,230)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medically-approved recreation programs for patients in hospitals, nursing homes, or other institutions. Activities include sports, trips, dramatics, social activities, and crafts. May assess a patient condition and recommend appropriate recreational activity.

#32. Athletic trainers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $52,420

- #69 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 420



National

- Annual mean salary: $52,230

- Employment: 27,430

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Trenton, NJ ($71,890)

--- Macon, GA ($68,350)

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($67,280)

- Job description: Evaluate and treat musculoskeletal injuries or illnesses. Provide preventive, therapeutic, emergency, and rehabilitative care.

#31. Dietitians and nutritionists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $57,230

- #204 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 570



National

- Annual mean salary: $64,150

- Employment: 66,330

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($95,140)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,060)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($93,640)

- Job description: Plan and conduct food service or nutritional programs to assist in the promotion of health and control of disease. May supervise activities of a department providing quantity food services, counsel individuals, or conduct nutritional research.

#30. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $58,980

- #174 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,500



National

- Annual mean salary: $64,840

- Employment: 206,720

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)

- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

#29. Physical therapist assistants

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $59,540

- #134 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 520



National

- Annual mean salary: $59,440

- Employment: 92,740

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)

--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)

- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

#28. Respiratory therapists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $60,500

- #122 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,030



National

- Annual mean salary: $65,640

- Employment: 131,890

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)

- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.

#27. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $61,120

- #72 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 270



National

- Annual mean salary: $60,940

- Employment: 55,980

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($104,430)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,930)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($88,450)

- Job description: Conduct tests on pulmonary or cardiovascular systems of patients for diagnostic, therapeutic, or research purposes. May conduct or assist in electrocardiograms, cardiac catheterizations, pulmonary functions, lung capacity, and similar tests.

#26. Occupational therapy assistants

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $63,070

- #87 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 240



National

- Annual mean salary: $63,420

- Employment: 42,750

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($89,380)

--- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($86,850)

--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($84,370)

- Job description: Assist occupational therapists in providing occupational therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, direct activity programs, and document the progress of treatments. Generally requires formal training.

#25. Orthotists and prosthetists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $67,860

- #35 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $74,120

- Employment: 9,550

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Jackson, MS ($122,240)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,190)

--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($88,210)

- Job description: Design, measure, fit, and adapt orthopedic braces, appliances or prostheses, such as limbs or facial parts for patients with disabling conditions.

#24. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $70,070

- #91 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 190



National

- Annual mean salary: $75,960

- Employment: 39,270

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($140,980)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,590)

--- Modesto, CA ($112,080)

- Job description: Operate Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners. Monitor patient safety and comfort, and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures. May administer gadolinium contrast dosage intravenously. May interview patient, explain MRI procedures, and position patient on examining table. May enter into the computer data such as patient history, anatomical area to be scanned, orientation specified, and position of entry.

#23. Registered nurses

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $70,420

- #177 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 23,690



National

- Annual mean salary: $80,010

- Employment: 2,986,500

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

- Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

#22. Nuclear medicine technologists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $71,410

- #79 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $82,080

- Employment: 17,510

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($139,410)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,650)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,660)

- Job description: Prepare, administer, and measure radioactive isotopes in therapeutic, diagnostic, and tracer studies using a variety of radioisotope equipment. Prepare stock solutions of radioactive materials and calculate doses to be administered by radiologists. Subject patients to radiation. Execute blood volume, red cell survival, and fat absorption studies following standard laboratory techniques.

#21. Audiologists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $72,900

- #63 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $89,230

- Employment: 13,300

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Reno, NV ($151,460)

--- Tulsa, OK ($128,620)

--- Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($127,210)

- Job description: Assess and treat persons with hearing and related disorders. May fit hearing aids and provide auditory training. May perform research related to hearing problems.

#20. Dental hygienists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $73,880

- #162 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,850



National

- Annual mean salary: $78,050

- Employment: 194,830

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)

- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

#19. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $74,520

- #98 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 570



National

- Annual mean salary: $77,790

- Employment: 73,920

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($138,130)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($126,610)

--- Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,710)

- Job description: Produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians. Includes vascular technologists.

#18. Speech-language pathologists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $77,110

- #195 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,100



National

- Annual mean salary: $83,240

- Employment: 148,450

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Modesto, CA ($128,540)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)

- Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.

#17. Genetic counselors

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $77,280

- #16 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $89,710

- Employment: 2,280

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($134,590)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($101,360)

- Job description: Assess individual or family risk for a variety of inherited conditions, such as genetic disorders and birth defects. Provide information to other healthcare providers or to individuals and families concerned with the risk of inherited conditions. Advise individuals and families to support informed decisionmaking and coping methods for those at risk. May help conduct research related to genetic conditions or genetic counseling.

#16. Radiation therapists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $80,380

- #57 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100



National

- Annual mean salary: $94,300

- Employment: 17,390

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($150,950)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($145,420)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,130)

- Job description: Provide radiation therapy to patients as prescribed by a radiation oncologist according to established practices and standards. Duties may include reviewing prescription and diagnosis; acting as liaison with physician and supportive care personnel; preparing equipment, such as immobilization, treatment, and protection devices; and maintaining records, reports, and files. May assist in dosimetry procedures and tumor localization.

#15. Occupational therapists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $81,160

- #213 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 770



National

- Annual mean salary: $87,480

- Employment: 126,610

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- The Villages, FL ($115,920)

--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)

--- Modesto, CA ($112,870)

- Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt the individual's environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.

#14. Physical therapists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $86,310

- #252 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,270



National

- Annual mean salary: $91,680

- Employment: 220,870

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- El Centro, CA ($143,500)

--- Modesto, CA ($123,370)

--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)

- Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.

#13. Chiropractors

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $90,640

- #40 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 390



National

- Annual mean salary: $83,830

- Employment: 34,760

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($273,530)

--- Raleigh, NC ($149,430)

--- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($139,970)

- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients by manipulation of spine and musculoskeletal system. May provide spinal adjustment or address sacral or pelvic misalignment.

#12. Nurse practitioners

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $108,280

- #220 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,760



National

- Annual mean salary: $114,510

- Employment: 211,280

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

--- Salinas, CA ($155,310)

- Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#11. Physician assistants

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $110,490

- #184 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,360



National

- Annual mean salary: $116,080

- Employment: 125,280

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Salinas, CA ($168,220)

--- Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

- Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.

#10. Pharmacists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $123,320

- #227 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,060



National

- Annual mean salary: $125,460

- Employment: 315,470

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Madera, CA ($165,350)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

- Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

#9. Optometrists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $137,750

- #43 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 230



National

- Annual mean salary: $125,440

- Employment: 36,690

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Columbia, SC ($228,340)

--- New Haven, CT ($186,950)

--- Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

- Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.

#8. Psychiatrists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $140,070

- #86 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $217,100

- Employment: 25,540

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580)

--- Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220)

- Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent mental disorders.

#7. Veterinarians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $148,900

- #6 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 780



National

- Annual mean salary: $108,350

- Employment: 73,710

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

--- Akron, OH ($150,330)

- Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.

#6. Dentists, general

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $174,570

- #154 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 770



National

- Annual mean salary: $180,830

- Employment: 95,920

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

--- North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

- Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

#5. Podiatrists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $221,380

- #3 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $151,110

- Employment: 9,710

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($229,330)

--- Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($226,260)

--- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($221,380)

- Job description: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot.

#4. Nurse anesthetists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $222,900

- #10 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 730



National

- Annual mean salary: $189,190

- Employment: 41,960

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)

--- Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)

--- Green Bay, WI ($239,140)

- Job description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient's vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#3. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $226,340

- #37 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $239,120

- Employment: 18,900

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)

--- Tulsa, OK ($294,400)

--- Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)

- Job description: Provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth. Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general care to women. May perform both medical and gynecological surgery functions.

#2. Family medicine physicians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $237,710

- #92 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 180



National

- Annual mean salary: $214,370

- Employment: 98,590

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

--- Napa, CA ($302,040)

--- Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

- Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

#1. General internal medicine physicians

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

- Annual mean salary: $314,080

- #2 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 180



National

- Annual mean salary: $210,960

- Employment: 50,600

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Rochester, MN ($315,830)

--- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)

--- Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

- Job description: Diagnose and provide nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults and adolescents, and are based primarily in an outpatient care setting.

