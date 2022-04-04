NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Downed power pole closes part of Woodlawn Road in south Charlotte

The road is closed in both directions from Scaleybark Road to Ruskin Drive.
The road is closed in both directions from Scaleybark Road to Ruskin Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A downed power pole is blocking a part of a busy south Charlotte road early Monday morning.

A car struck a power pole overnight on Woodlawn Road. No injuries were reported in that crash and there were no reports of power outages.

The road is closed in both directions from Scaleybark Road to Ruskin Drive.

Crews were on the scene around 6 a.m. working to get the power pole off the road.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Saturday afternoon.
Body of unidentified man found in field off road in eastern Rowan County
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
Hickory Police said they've worked with the FBI for over 20 years to search for the suspect.
Suspect in 1997 Hickory crash that killed mother, two daughters died in 2020, authorities say
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game debuted back in January, according to state lottery...
Cornelius man wins $2 million playing $20 scratch-off ticket
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County and portions of York County (including...
First Alert: Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, York counties

Latest News

One person was airlifted following an overnight crash on Interstate 77 North in Huntersville.
One airlifted after serious overnight crash on I-77 N in Huntersville
Crews called to serious crash overnight on I-77 North in Huntersville
Crews called to serious crash overnight on I-77 North in Huntersville
One killed, one injured in crash on Lebanon Road in Mint Hill
First responders were at Lebanon Road in Mint Hill Monday morning a deadly two-vehicle crash.
One killed, one injured in crash on Margaret Wallace Road in Mint Hill
Gas prices in Charlotte dropped 7.2 cents over the past week.
Charlotte gas prices continue to fall, averaging $4 per gallon