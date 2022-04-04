Downed power pole closes part of Woodlawn Road in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A downed power pole is blocking a part of a busy south Charlotte road early Monday morning.

A car struck a power pole overnight on Woodlawn Road. No injuries were reported in that crash and there were no reports of power outages.

The road is closed in both directions from Scaleybark Road to Ruskin Drive.

Part of Woodlawn Rd is closed due to a power pole down from Scaleybark to Ruskin. Just go up Scaleybark to get to South Blvd. pic.twitter.com/w6eDi7ey1H — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) April 4, 2022

Crews were on the scene around 6 a.m. working to get the power pole off the road.

