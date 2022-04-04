NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cornelius man wins $2 million playing $20 scratch-off ticket

The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game debuted in January with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes.
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game debuted back in January, according to state lottery...
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game debuted back in January, according to state lottery officials.(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Cornelius man’s $20 scratch-off ticket became a $2 million winner.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Neal Badolato bought his $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from the Harris Teeter on Catawba Avenue in Cornelius.

When Badolato arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize, he was given the choice of receiving the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

Lottery officials said he went with the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home approximately $852,126.

The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game debuted in January with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes, a news release stated. Two $2 million prizes and five $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular Fort Mill restaurant is closed after a car struck its building Sunday morning.
Two injured after car strikes Fort Mill restaurant
The body was found on Saturday afternoon.
Body of unidentified man found in field off road in eastern Rowan County
North Carolina's R.J. Davis (4) celebrates after scoring against Duke during the second half of...
UNC beats Duke in historic Final Four matchup, will face Kansas in championship
A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.
Plane crash in Alexander Co. injures two
A sign for Veterans Guardian sits atop their office in Pinehurst, N.C.
‘A pack of vultures.’ American Legion warns veterans about NC Company

Latest News

The base of this tree was burned on Friday, according to police.
Police looking for person who keeps lighting trees on fire at Salisbury apartment building
The rain won’t stick around long but it will be heavy for a short time - most likely during the...
Blue skies Monday followed by a First Alert Tuesday
After an incredible season the Gamecocks are the NCAA National Champions.
Gamecocks to be welcomed home after national championship win
Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Charlotte