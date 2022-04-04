Cornelius man wins $2 million playing $20 scratch-off ticket

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Cornelius man’s $20 scratch-off ticket became a $2 million winner.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Neal Badolato bought his $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from the Harris Teeter on Catawba Avenue in Cornelius.

When Badolato arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize, he was given the choice of receiving the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

Lottery officials said he went with the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home approximately $852,126.

The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game debuted in January with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes, a news release stated. Two $2 million prizes and five $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.