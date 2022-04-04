NC DHHS Flu
City leaders set to talk how to move forward with ‘HIRE Charlotte’

Last year, city leaders created a framework focused on creating and filling good jobs. On Monday, a committee could vote on how to move forward.
By Lileana Pearson and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Better jobs that lead to better opportunities is the basis to help people in Charlotte improve their lot in life.

Several years ago, researchers at Harvard University released a study that got a lot of attention here; it ranked Charlotte last for economic mobility among 50 of the largest cities.

Related: Results from Economic Opportunity Task Force revealed

It found that children born into poverty here had a hard time escaping it. Since then, Charlotte city leaders have been focused on changing that.

Their latest effort is called HIRE Charlotte, which officials say is a road map to upward mobility and economic growth. At its core the program is about creating and filling good jobs, tying together public and private companies, those who train and recruit with the city, county and Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

However, those who’ve worked on this project say it’s not just about jobs; people need better transportation and more affordable housing in order to move up.

There has been some progress. The county rolled out Pre-K, both have made affordable housing a priority and they’ve invested $250 million in a racial equality initiative.

There are still issues. Just last week city workers rallied for better pay, saying they don’t make enough to live in Charlotte and often have to pick up second and third jobs to make ends meet.

Related: Charlotte city workers ask for wage increase, overtime pay ahead of council meeting

During Monday’s 12 p.m. virtual economic development committee meeting, staff will provide an overview of the strategic employment framework with implementation recommendations, according to the agenda.

Stay with WBTV for more on what city leaders decide.

