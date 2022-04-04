City leaders set to talk how to move forward with ‘HIRE Charlotte’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Better jobs that lead to better opportunities is the basis to help people in Charlotte improve their lot in life.

Last year, city leaders created a framework focused on creating and filling good jobs. On Monday, a committee could vote on how to move forward.

Several years ago, researchers at Harvard University released a study that got a lot of attention here; it ranked Charlotte last for economic mobility among 50 of the largest cities.

It found that children born into poverty here had a hard time escaping it. Since then, Charlotte city leaders have been focused on changing that.

Their latest effort is called HIRE Charlotte, which officials say is a road map to upward mobility and economic growth. At its core the program is about creating and filling good jobs, tying together public and private companies, those who train and recruit with the city, county and Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

However, those who’ve worked on this project say it’s not just about jobs; people need better transportation and more affordable housing in order to move up.

There has been some progress. The county rolled out Pre-K, both have made affordable housing a priority and they’ve invested $250 million in a racial equality initiative.

There are still issues. Just last week city workers rallied for better pay, saying they don’t make enough to live in Charlotte and often have to pick up second and third jobs to make ends meet.

During Monday’s 12 p.m. virtual economic development committee meeting, staff will provide an overview of the strategic employment framework with implementation recommendations, according to the agenda.

