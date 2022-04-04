NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte gas prices continue to fall, averaging $4 per gallon

That’s 11 cents higher than the previous 10-year high of $3.89 a gallon on April 4, 2012.
Biden has announced his plan to release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the strategic reserve. (CNN, POOL, KOVR, KMAX, KOVR/KMAX)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Gas prices in Charlotte dropped 7.2 cents over the past week.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Charlotte is $4 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

That’s 11 cents higher than the previous 10-year high of $3.89 a gallon on April 4, 2012.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 16.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.36 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.62 per gallon as of April 3 while the most expensive is $4.59 a gallon, a difference of 97 cents per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.01, down 1.2 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

“Oil prices fell last week as Covid cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand. Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found on Saturday afternoon.
Body of unidentified man found in field off road in eastern Rowan County
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
Hickory Police said they've worked with the FBI for over 20 years to search for the suspect.
Suspect in 1997 Hickory crash that killed mother, two daughters died in 2020, authorities say
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game debuted back in January, according to state lottery...
Cornelius man wins $2 million playing $20 scratch-off ticket
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County and portions of York County (including...
First Alert: Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, York counties

Latest News

Local volunteer shares stories of Ukraine refugees
Local volunteer shares stories of Ukraine refugees
UNC basketball returns to Chapel Hill after tournament run
UNC basketball returns to Chapel Hill after tournament run
York County group wants more done about stinking paper mill
York County group wants more done about stinking paper mill
Kansas rallied to win its fourth title in school history, and its first since 2008.
UNC blows 15-point lead, Kansas wins national championship game
Students from Cabarrus County, Kannapolis City Schools take part in Career Connection event
Students from Cabarrus County, Kannapolis City Schools take part in Career Connection event