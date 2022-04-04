Charlotte gas prices continue to fall, averaging $4 per gallon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Gas prices in Charlotte dropped 7.2 cents over the past week.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Charlotte is $4 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

That’s 11 cents higher than the previous 10-year high of $3.89 a gallon on April 4, 2012.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 16.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.36 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.62 per gallon as of April 3 while the most expensive is $4.59 a gallon, a difference of 97 cents per gallon.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.01, down 1.2 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

“Oil prices fell last week as Covid cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand. Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower.”

