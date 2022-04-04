Body of unidentified man found in field off road in eastern Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The body of an unidentified man was discovered in a field off a road in eastern Rowan County on Saturday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say two people who were in the area of File Road and Price Road on Saturday found the body and called 911. Deputies arrived, along with detectives to set up a crime scene and collect any evidence in the area of 275 File Road.

Turkey hunters found the body of an unidentified man with no obvious cause of death in a field in Rowan County on Saturday. Today detectives were back at the scene. Live reports, 4, 530 @WBTV_News https://t.co/16dm9pvv2G — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) April 4, 2022

On Monday, Major John Sifford said the body found was that of a white man between 45 to 55 years old, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 200 to 225 pounds, with a reddish/gray mustache and brown/gray hair. The man was wearing pink shorts, black Champion socks, and no shirt.

Investigators say the man had probably been dead between two to four days. The cause of death has not been determined. Sifford said that the body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Sifford added that the man’s description does not match with any current missing persons cases in Rowan County. The sheriff’s office has notified several law enforcement agencies in neighboring areas and provided the description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 216-8700, Detective Kevin Holshouser at (704) 216-8702, Sgt. David Earnhardt at (704) 216- 8741, or Lt, Barkley at (704) 216-8711.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.