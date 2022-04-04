Blue skies Monday followed by a First Alert Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This isn’t bad for a Monday! Tuesday may be a different story, though.

Carolina Blue skies today

Heavy rain possible tomorrow

COOL by the weekend

Today will be one of the nicest days of the week. There will be plenty of sun and highs in the low 70s. Tonight will be cool but most of us will be in the clear from frost.

The Tuesday morning commute will be dry, but we do have a First Alert in place Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. With this next front, the severe weather risk appears fairly low for most of the WBTV viewing area (the best chance is south of us). The rain won’t stick around long but it will be heavy for a short time - most likely during the evening commute. We will reach the low to mid 70s before the rain moves in.

Wednesday may start with some clouds and perhaps a lingering shower in spots, otherwise, the day will be dry, breezy and very warm with highs close to 80°. Wednesday night into early Thursday morning brings our next First Alert. A second, much stronger cold front will cross the region with another round of showers and likely stronger thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, so make sure you download the WBTV Weather app and keep the volume turned up to hear any severe weather notifications. Once the front blows through early in the morning, Thursday will turn out mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Friday looks dry and cool with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows at night in the cold 30s. This coming weekend will – yet again – be breezy and very cool. Highs Saturday won’t likely make it out of the 50s around Charlotte and there’s another risk for frost Saturday night as dip back down into the middle 30s. Sunshine Sunday will help boost our afternoon readings to the mid 60s.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

