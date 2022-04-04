NC DHHS Flu
An active week of First Alert weather ahead

We have one more day of sunshine to enjoy before showers and thunderstorms head our way.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more day of sunshine to enjoy before showers and thunderstorms head our way.

  • Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, patchy frost
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer
  • First Alert Tue.-Wed.: Heavy rain at times.

After a gorgeous weekend, we are going to cool down into the 30s and 40s later tonight. With mostly clear skies and light winds, areas north of Charlotte could wake up to some frost by Monday morning. The rest of our Monday looks great, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We are still on track to see some soaking rains move through the Carolinas on Tuesday, so, we have a First Alert in place Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. We’ll be tracking an area of showers and thunderstorms moving across Mississippi and Alabama that will impact our area with showers (and possibly a few thunderstorms) through early Wednesday morning.

Futurecast Monday
Futurecast Monday(WBTV)

Highs on Tuesday will range from the upper 60s in the mountains, to the mid-70s across the piedmont. On Wednesday afternoon, another disturbance moving across the upper Midwest will impact our area with some scattered showers; highs on Wednesday will climb to near 80 degrees.

Thursday will continue to be unsettled with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s. On Friday, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers early.

By the afternoon we’ll get some clearing as cooler, drier air begins to move south. Highs on Friday will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s. Next weekend starts out sunny but cooler with highs struggling to climb into the 60s.

By Sunday temperatures return to normal with highs near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

